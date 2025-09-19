TUX Announces Global Presale of TUXE Token to Accelerate Ecosystem On-Chain Deployment and Open Access

Global digital finance leader TUX today announced the launch of the global presale for its ecosystem token, TUXE, marking a major step toward fully migrating its ecosystem on-chain and opening access to users worldwide.

Funds raised in the presale will primarily support mainnet contract deployment and auditing, initial market making and liquidity provisioning, security infrastructure expansion, and international compliance initiatives.

At the launch event, a TUX ecosystem representative stated:

“TUXE is not designed for short-term speculation. Its core purpose is to seamlessly connect TUX’s in-app incentive system with an open, verifiable on-chain ecosystem. This presale represents a crucial step toward our full on-chain vision. All development milestones and timelines will be publicly disclosed to ensure transparency and trust.”

TUXE Token Utility

As the core token of the TUX ecosystem, TUXE will enable dual circulation between in-app usage and on-chain scenarios across multiple blockchain ecosystems. This will enhance both its financial utility and its role in expanding real-world application value.

Key Presale Details

The presale will be conducted in multiple phases, each lasting between 48 and 120 hours. Exact timing will be announced through the official TUX App.

Primary network: BNB Smart Chain (BSC). Future multi-chain deployment is under evaluation and will be announced in due course.

Funds will be allocated to smart contract audits and mainnet deployment, liquidity pool creation, market-making strategies, security and risk-control system upgrades, and global compliance expansion.

Participation will be available exclusively through the official TUX platform. Full rules and KYC requirements will be published prior to the presale.

Commitment to Security and Compliance

TUX emphasized that it will remain guided by the principles of security, compliance, and transparency, continually driving deeper integration between blockchain technology and traditional digital finance. The launch of TUXE and its ecosystem development aim to establish a more open, inclusive, and sustainable digital economy.

About TUX

TUX is a global digital finance platform offering secure, innovative, and user-friendly solutions for cryptocurrency asset management and financial services. By combining the efficiency of centralized finance (CeFi) with the transparency of decentralized networks (DeFi), TUX is committed to advancing large-scale adoption of digital assets and fostering a win-win ecosystem.

Media Contact:

For interviews or additional information, please contact: www.tuxtop.com