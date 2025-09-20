BAK Battery Takes CIMAMotor 2025 Stage: True Safety, Superior Economy

On September 19, The 23rd China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition (CIMAMotor) kicked off in Chongqing. As a global leader in lithium-ion battery technology, BAK Battery participated in the exhibition with its latest electric two-wheeler battery portfolio. The standout among its exhibits was the PRO-MAX series, specially designed to tackle safety risks in electric two-wheelers, along with the high-safety PRO-M product line. This fully showed BAK’s strong commitment to providing global users with products that are truly safe, cost-effective, and high-performing.

As BAK’s key exhibit at the exhibition, the PRO-MAX 46137 battery, with “True Safety and Superior Economy” at its core, marks another innovative breakthrough following the PRO-M high-safety battery series. Through multi-dimensional upgrades in materials and structure, the battery has achieved comprehensive advancements in safety, economy, and performance:

Materials: It adopts a nano-composite material system, boasting a gravimetric energy density of 190Wh/kg and a volumetric energy density of 490Wh/L. Its single-cell capacity reaches 30Ah, setting a new benchmark for the single-cell capacity of electric two-wheelers batteries.

Structural Design: Equipped with a steel casing and a directional controlled pressure relief mechanism, it easily passes rigorous tests including nail penetration, thermal propagation, overcharge, and deep discharge. Meanwhile, its tabless structure significantly reduces internal resistance to 0.8mΩ, reducing over 90% compared to batteries with traditional structures. This effectively minimizes temperature rise.

User Experience: The PRO-MAX 46137 also excels in practical use: it takes only 20 minutes to charge from 10% to 80%; it offers a cycle life of 2,000 cycles with a capacity retention rate of over 80%, ensuring stable performance for more than five years. It also works reliably across a wide temperature range, from -35℃ to 65℃. Even in cold conditions, it retains over 90% of its energy, boosting winter range by 130% , taking the stress out of winter travel.

Alongside the PRO-MAX series, the show featured the PRO-M High-Safety Series 18650-20M (designed mainly for balance scooters), plus tabless and high-capacity lines. The PRO-M 18650-20M, for example, easily passes nail penetration tests, tough enough for harsh environments. It runs steadily from -30℃ to 70℃, lasts over 1,000 charge cycles, and fits in shared balance scooters and light two-wheeled vehicles.

The tabless models 2170-45D and 2170-50D have ultra-low internal resistance and work across a 100℃ temperature range, making them ideal for two-wheeled electric motorcycles and e-bikes in all kinds of situations.

The high-capacity 21700 series has gained wide recognition from Southeast Asian customers, thanks to its core advantages of long range and high consistency. Meanwhile, leveraging its strengths in cylindrical battery technology and products, BAK Battery ranked among the top six in India’s lithium-ion battery import share for the first time in 2023, and further climbed to the fourth position in 2024. It is expected to become the preferred choice for global commuters in the future.

Currently, the global energy transition is advancing at an accelerated pace. Electrification, already a major force in new energy vehicles and smart devices, is expanding into more sectors, including two-wheeled transport and energy storage. This trend is fueling global industrial upgrades and green development. Liu Zhibo, Executive Vice President of BAK Battery, stated: “BAK will always anchor its development in technological innovation. Relying on its global market layout and localized product solutions, we will inject solid battery power into the global transition toward transportation electrification.”

From Asia to Europe, and across emerging and mature markets, BAK’s strong overseas performance not only reflects its technological and product strength, but also serve as a key force in driving the large-scale development of the global electric two-wheeler industry and supporting the green and low-carbon transition in transportation.