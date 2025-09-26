Ad MOTO Announces Series A Waiting List for Global Expansion

Ad-MOTO, a cutting-edge AI-powered digital out-of-home advertising platform, has launched a waiting list for its Series A funding round, providing early investors with exclusive access to growth opportunities and insights into the company’s innovative AdTech platform. This marks a pivotal moment as Ad-MOTO prepares for its global expansion, following the successful launch of its patented Ad|BOX hardware and a fleet of 100% electric delivery Ad-Scooters on the streets of London.

Revolutionising Outdoor Advertising with AI-Powered Solutions

Ad-MOTO’s platform redefines outdoor advertising by offering hyperlocal, high-frequency campaigns that engage consumers in real-time. By utilising electric scooters in high-traffic areas like commuter routes, retail corridors, and tourist hotspots, Ad-MOTO ensures that brands can deliver messages at the precise moment when consumer intent is highest.

Leveraging AI technology, Ad-MOTO optimises campaign scheduling, message targeting, and frequency to maximise engagement. The platform also offers real-time performance data on metrics such as reach, impressions, and sales uplift, providing advertisers with valuable insights to measure campaign success.

Award-Winning Innovation: Best New Outdoor Media Company of 2025

In recognition of its groundbreaking contributions to the outdoor advertising industry, Ad-MOTO has been awarded the prestigious title of Best New Outdoor Media Company in the UK by the Evergreen Awards for 2025 . This accolade underscores the company’s innovative approach to digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising, which is transforming how brands connect with consumers in real time. With its focus on sustainability and AI-powered technology, Ad-MOTO is setting new standards for the future of outdoor media.

A Proven Model Backed by Industry Experts

Ad-MOTO’s platform has already proven its effectiveness through over 200,000 hours of real-world testing and partnerships with leading global brands, including Pepsi, Paramount, and Uber. The company’s AI-driven system allows advertisers to achieve high-frequency exposure in key urban areas, providing measurable results through dynamic content and geo-targeting.

Barry Cupples, Chairman of Ad-MOTO and former global investments lead at Omnicom Media Group, explains, “For advertisers, the advantage is clear: high-frequency exposure at the critical point-of-purchase, backed by real-time dashboards that prove performance.”

Paul Vickery, Founder and Inventor of Ad-MOTO, emphasises the company’s commitment to innovation: “When you see how the revenue model works, the upside becomes obvious.”

The leadership team, including CEO Alex Bolt (former COO of Gorillas) and CFO Blair Sergeant (Director at VMOTO), is now focused on scaling the platform internationally, leveraging their deep industry expertise to drive global expansion.

Why Ad-MOTO Stands Out

Ad-MOTO distinguishes itself from traditional outdoor advertising platforms by offering not only cutting-edge technology but also an unwavering commitment to sustainability. The company’s electric fleet significantly reduces emissions per impression, aligning with environmental and social governance (ESG) goals.

The platform’s real-time, transparent reporting provides advertisers with a level of accountability rarely seen in the industry, enabling them to track the success of each campaign and adjust strategies as needed. This high level of data-driven transparency, combined with its focus on impact, makes Ad-MOTO a powerful tool for advertisers looking to engage consumers at the right moment and in the right place.

Join the Series A Waiting List

As Ad-MOTO prepares for global expansion, the company is offering early investors an exclusive opportunity to join the Series A waiting list. Those who sign up will gain access to a comprehensive investor pack, along with video content that showcases the platform’s capabilities and success stories.

To join the waiting list and get a first look at Ad-MOTO’s growth opportunities, visit the company’s website.

About Ad-MOTO

Ad-MOTO is a pioneering AI-powered digital out-of-home advertising network, combining electric micromobility vehicles with smart, measurable media channels. Founded by Paul Vickery, the company’s patented Ad|BOX hardware and AdTech platform enable advertisers to deliver hyperlocal, context-aware campaigns in real-time. Backed by industry experts and global brand partnerships, Ad-MOTO is poised for rapid growth with its upcoming Series A funding round.

