BEYBLADE X WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2025 – BEYBLADE World Champions Finally Decided Among 15,000+ Participants

TOMY Company, Ltd. (Representative Director, President & CEO: Akio Toyama, Headquarters: Katsushika-ku, Tokyo) is pleased to report that BEYBLADE X WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2025, the first-ever world tournament of the “BEYBLADE X” series, the modern version of “bei-goma”, was successfully held on October 11 (Sat) and 12 (Sun), 2025, at RED° TOKYO TOWER, located within Tokyo Tower.

More than 15,000 Bladers from 21 regions worldwide, ranging in age from 6 to 67, took part in the qualifying tournaments, with 33 representatives advancing to Japan—the birthplace of BEYBLADE—for the final showdown to determine the world’s strongest Bladers.

The championship, which is positioned as an international platform for exchange among Bladers worldwide, was live streamed globally from Tokyo Tower, reaching audiences across the world and recording a total of approximately 190,000 views over the two-day event.

In the Regular Class (ages 6–12), Leobardo, from the Mexico City Tournament, was crowned World Champion. Meanwhile, in the Open Class (ages 6 and up, including adults) — introduced for the first time in a BEYBLADE world championship — Fahreddin, from the Istanbul Tournament, claimed the title.

Akio Tomiyama, Representative Director, President & CEO, shared a message during the World Championship closing ceremony:

To all the Blader from across the world ― your courage today has inspired dreams across the globe. Every moment you launched with joy and passion, you were already shining as true Bladers. Keep shining — together with your Beyblade friends connected through this World Championship — as you rise toward the future.

Event Highlights

On Day 1 (October 11), a total of 19 players in the Regular Class (ages 6–12) and 14 players in the Open Class (ages 6 and up, including adults) participated in the preliminary round. Although the players were tense at first, they gradually opened up to each other, exchanging words of encouragement before their matches. Throughout the day, heartwarming scenes unfolded—players celebrating each other’s victories, and those who were eliminated receiving cheers and encouragement from fellow Bladers—creating moments of friendship that transcended both language and generation.

The representative Blader Minato (Tokyo) advanced to the Best 8 in the Regular Class, while Omanju King, (also representing Tokyo) in the Open Class, achieved an impressive third place, adding excitement to the home tournament.

In the preliminary round of Regular Class, Minato faced Tang Jit An (Kuala Lumpur) in the first round and secured victory, then went on to defeat Zhu Tong Yu (Guangzhou) in the second round with a “Survivor Finish”, advancing to the final tournament.

In the preliminary round of Open Class, Omanju King defeated Xavier (Singapore) in straight rounds, then faced Akmal (Kuala Lumpur) in the second round. He pressed his opponent with a “Burst Finish” and sealed victory with an “Xtreme Finish”, earning his place in the semifinals. Although he was defeated in the semifinals, he triumphed in the third-place playoff to claim third place.

Regular Class Finals: Leobardo vs. Balya — an intense, world-class battle

In the Regular Class Finals, an epic showdown unfolded between Leobardo (Mexico City) and Balya (Jakarta). Both players traded points back and forth in a fierce contest, but eventually, Leobardo clinched victory with an “Knockout Finish”, earning the title of World Champion. In the third-place playoff, Berguiny (Paris) faced Kim Jung U (Seoul). With a commanding performance, Berguiny secured a straight-set victory, claiming third place.

In the Open Class Finals, the championship came down to an ultimate showdown between Fahreddin (Istanbul, participated in the Tournament for the first time), and Kyle (Hong Kong).

In the Open Class Finals, the match came down to a showdown between Fahreddin (Istanbul), and Kyle (Hong Kong). Fahreddin took control early, winning the first battle with a “Burst Finish”, followed by a “Survivor Finish” in the second. He then sealed his victory with an “Xtreme Finish”, showcasing overwhelming power and earning the title of World Champion.

In the third-place playoff, Omanju King (Tokyo) faced Yoo Ha Jun (Seoul). Both players traded points in a closely fought battle, but in the end, Omanju King clinched the win with an “Xtreme Finish”, securing third place.

Comments from Champion, Runner-Up, and Third Place Winners Regular Class (ages 6 to 12)

Champion: Leobardo (Mexico City)

“I’m very happy and proud to have won the championship.

This victory belongs to the BEYBLADE community in Mexico City — I’m truly grateful for their support.”

Runner-up: Balya (Jakarta)

“I’m happy, but also a little disappointed that I couldn’t seize the championship this time.

I’ll make sure to win next time.”

3rd Place: Berguiny (Paris)

“Winning my quarterfinal match with an “Xtreme Finish” was the most memorable moment for me. I was so glad that so many people were able to watch my playing.”

Open Class (ages 6 and up, including adults)

Champion: Fahreddin (Istanbul)

“It feels like a dream come true. I’m deeply grateful to everyone who supported me.

I’m proud that I was able to prove to the world how strong the Bladers from the Istanbul Tournament are.”

Runner-up: Kyle (Hong Kong)

“I was happy to battle with everyone. Talking and sharing BEYBLADE with Bladers from all over the

world made this an unforgettable experience.”

3rd Place: Omanju King (Tokyo)

“Although I was disappointed with the result, it was a truly enjoyable tournament where I could feel the spirit of the world through BEYBLADE — even without words, our hearts connected through the game. Thank you very much for all your support.”

Event Overview

Dates & Schedule

o Day 1 (Preliminaries) – Saturday, October 11, 2025

o Day 2 (Finals) – Sunday, October 12, 2025

Venue:

RED° TOKYO TOWER (Tokyo Tower, 4-2-8 Shibakoen, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan)

Qualifying Event Host Regions (21):

Manila, Sydney, Paris, Los Angeles, Singapore, Mexico City, Sao Paulo, Auckland, Bangkok, Tokyo, Guangzhou, Taipei, Jakarta, Seoul, Istanbul, Toronto, Kuala Lumpur, London, Cologne, Hong Kong, Chicago

*Listed in the order of qualifier events. The total number of regions represents the combined count of both Regular Class and Open Class tournaments.

Eligibility: Winners of designated Regular Class tournaments (ages 6–12) and Open Class tournaments (ages 6 and up, including adults) held across each region.

Official Website: beyblade.takaratomy.co.jp/worldchampionship/

Watch the archived live stream of the event

Japanese Official Channel (BeyTube): www.youtube.com/@BEYBLADEOfficialYouTube

English Official Channel: www.youtube.com/beybladeofficial

Note: The age limit for participation varies depending on the region.