IntegSec Launches Adversary Simulation and Red Teaming Services to Secure Organizations Against Emerging and Ever-Evolving Threats

IntegSec , a cybersecurity firm led by top offensive cybersecurity veterans, has announced the launch of its adversary simulation and red teaming services to protect organizations from sophisticated cyber threats. The launch includes the debut of IntegSec’s bleeding-edge AI Agent-powered adversary simulations, a new offering that merges AI-driven threat emulation with human-led offensive expertise.

As the global threat landscape continues to evolve, attacks from Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) groups have become more common. These APTs stealthily conduct long-term intrusions that evade traditional security testing and detection programs. IntegSec’s new red teaming and adversary simulation services are modeled on real threat groups documented in the MITRE ATT&CK framework, including Salt Typhoon, Lazarus Group, Flax Typhoon, Fancy Bear, APT31, Sandworm Team, Turla, OilRig, Dragonfly, Magic Hound, Deep Panda, APT 1, APT 33, and HAFNIUM. By replicating the tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) used by these dangerous groups, IntegSec helps modern businesses assess their attack readiness and strengthen their defenses against the emerging and ever-evolving threat actors.

IntegSec’s newly launched services merge AI-powered automation with human expertise and custom advanced attack designs to offer clients flexible engagement options and adaptive attack environments. The firm’s three core offerings are: AI agent-based adversary simulation with human oversight, human-led adversary simulation, and custom advanced red team engagement. Each of these flexible services is designed to expose systemic weaknesses within an organization, evaluate its detection programs and response capabilities, and deliver actionable insights to help strengthen its defenses.

At the heart of IntegSec’s launch is its leadership, which is made up of a team of highly experienced and certified cybersecurity veterans hailing from giants like IBM X-Force Red, Google, Trustwave Spiderlabs, NCC Group, Bishop Fox, and Viking Cloud. The founder and CEO, Michel Chamberland, brings extensive experience in offensive cybersecurity strategy and leads IntegSec’s vision for intelligence-driven simulations and red team operations. The team also includes Adrian Pruteanu, a red team operations expert, Leopold V, a security researcher, and Dylan Lawhon, a top bug bounty hunter on HackerOne.

“Together, our team brings deep, specialized expertise in offensive cybersecurity from our previous works,” said Michel. “We have extensive experience in simulating and hunting these APT groups. Therefore, we deliver the most realistic simulations and red teaming services possible.”

To mark the launch, IntegSec is offering a complimentary adversary simulation for organizations that schedule a free consultation. The free adversary simulation introduces clients to the IntegSec team and its capabilities, and demonstrates how IntegSec helps businesses fine-tune their defenses.

IntegSec’s adversary simulation and red teaming services are now available to organizations across industries, including finance, healthcare, and technology.

