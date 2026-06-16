LunaLeila Launches Health-First Women’s Underwear Crafted from OEKO-TEX Class I Certified Bamboo Lyocell

LunaLeila, a women’s underwear brand built around breathable, hormone-conscious materials, officially launched today (https://lunaleila.com). The brand offers a new take on everyday underwear: beautiful, breathable,made with thoughtfully chosen materials and designed for daily comfort and confidence.

Created at the intersection of women’s wellness, textile science, and modern femininity, LunaLeila reimagines underwear as more than a wardrobe basic. The brand believes the first layer women wear every day should be soft, breathable, certified to a rigorous textile-safety standard, and worthy of the body it touches.

LunaLeila’s debut collection features Luna-Boo, its fabric made from Bamboo Lyocell. The fabric is certified to OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100 Class I, the strictest product class within that certification system – the same class used for products made for babies and toddlers. The collection is designed to be breathable, absorbent, buttery soft, and gentle against intimate skin.

Why Health-First Underwear Matter

For decades, women’s intimate wear has largely been marketed through aesthetics and fit. LunaLeila brings another question into the conversatio – what is actually touching human skin every day.

Many conventional underwear styles are made with synthetic materials such as polyester and nylon, which can trap heat and moisture. For women who are prone to irritation, or who want more comfort throughout the day, the fabric against their skin can make a real difference.

LunaLeila was created to offer a more intentional alternative: sustainable underwear made with breathable, body-conscious materials and a deeper respect for how women want to feel every day.

A Founder’s Personal Journey

The foundation of LunaLeila is deeply personal, inspired by founder Leila Ismailova’s own experience with health, self-care, and the search for a more conscious way to care for her body.

“My biggest dream is to become a mother,” said Leila Ismailova, Founder and CEO of LunaLeila. “This brand is a tribute to that dream, an offering of love, health, and self-care for women. As I entered a new decade of my life, I faced the harsh physical effects of synthetic underwear firsthand: severe irritation, physical discomfort, and hormone imbalance. My journey to create LunaLeila started with a simple desire: to feel good in my body without compromising my health.”

Her search eventually led her to India, where she studied Ayurveda and began to look more closely at the connection between everyday materials, daily rituals, and how people care for themselves.

“After months of research, I became passionate about fabric choices and transparency. I started paying closer attention to what touches our most intimate skin every day, and I realized women deserve more clarity about the materials in their underwear. It became my mission to create breathable underwear that feels beautiful, breathable, and thoughtfully made – certified to OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100 Class I.”

Meet The LunaLeila Fabric: Luna-Boo

LunaLeila’s debut collection is built around Luna-Boo, its fabric made from Bamboo Lyocell, chosen for its softness, breathability, and body-conscious feel. The material is designed to move with the body, help manage moisture, and feel like a second skin.

Lyocell made from Bamboo is known for its smooth feel, breathability, and temperature-regulating qualities. In LunaLeila’s debut collection, these qualities are paired with elevated silhouettes made for everyday wear.

Each piece was created for women who want underwear that feels beautiful – and also thoughtful, breathable, and worthy of the skin it touches.

More Than Underwear: A Sisterhood of Self-Care

Beyond the product, LunaLeila is building a community around women’s self-care, femininity, and honest conversation. The brand aims to create a space where women feel informed, supported, and empowered to make choices they feel good about for their bodies.

“I know firsthand that the women’s circle is the most powerful place for healing and growth,” Leila noted. “I’m blessed with the best girlfriends who have supported me, inspired me, and shown me the true meaning of sisterhood. I hope to bring that same sense of community to LunaLeila – a place where we uplift each other, celebrate our beauty, and honor ourselves.”

Through its platform, LunaLeila will continue to share information about fabric choices, textile certifications, and everyday rituals of self-care.

A New Take on Everyday Intimate Wear

LunaLeila enters the market at a time when women are increasingly rethinking everyday products with more intention – from skincare and beauty to the basics they wear every day. The brand brings that same care and transparency to underwear.

By combining OEKO-TEX certified sustainable materials, elevated design, and transparency about fabric, LunaLeila aims to offer a more thoughtful approach to everyday intimate wear.

The debut LunaLeila collection is available now exclusively at lunaleila.com.

About LunaLeila

LunaLeila is a women’s underwear brand creating body-conscious intimates made with Luna-Boo, its fabric made from Bamboo Lyocell. Founded by Leila Ismailova, LunaLeila exists at the intersection of women’s wellness, textile science, and modern femininity.

The brand’s debut collection is certified to OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100 Class I and designed to feel breathable, buttery soft, absorbent, and gentle against intimate skin. LunaLeila believes the first layer women wear every day should be beautiful, hormone-conscious, and worthy of the body it touches.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lunaleila.intimates