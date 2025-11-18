Baku Hosts World Telecommunication Development Conference

Baku welcomed global leaders today for the opening ceremony of the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25), a major international event bringing together government representatives, industry experts, and digital development stakeholders. Organized through a partnership between the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the conference focuses on the theme of “universal, meaningful, and affordable connectivity for an inclusive and sustainable digital future.”

﻿

During the opening ceremony, the Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, delivered the message of H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to the participants. The President’s address emphasized Azerbaijan’s commitment to contributing to global digital progress and supporting initiatives that ensure inclusive access to modern connectivity. The message highlighted the country’s strategic vision for digital transformation and its dedication to advancing cooperation within the international technology ecosystem.

The ceremony also featured remarks from ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin and Director of the ITU Telecommunication Development Bureau Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava, both of whom underlined the importance of global unity in addressing digital development challenges. They noted that WTDC-25 provides an essential platform for strengthening collaboration between nations and ensuring that emerging technologies benefit societies around the world.

A special video presentation showcasing the evolution of telecommunications in Azerbaijan was also shown during the ceremony. The video reflected the country’s progress in modernizing its digital infrastructure and its ongoing investments in expanding nationwide connectivity.

ITU convenes the World Telecommunication Development Conference every four years, with each edition aimed at addressing key gaps in digital access and supporting efforts to bridge the global digital divide. This year’s conference holds particular significance, as it marks the first time a country within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) has hosted the event. This milestone reinforces Azerbaijan’s growing role as a regional leader in technology, science, and digital innovation on the international stage.

Taking place from November 17–28 at the Baku Congress Center, WTDC-25 will focus on a broad range of critical areas, including cybersecurity, digital inclusion, ICT applications, innovation, telecommunications regulation, as well as ICT statistics and indicators. Participants will discuss practical ways to enhance digital ecosystems, promote safe online environments, and strengthen global cooperation in the ICT sector.

Key expected outcomes of WTDC-25 include the adoption of a global digital development roadmap for 2026–2029, the preparation of an internationally agreed Declaration and Action Plan, and the identification of new regional initiatives. The conference will also determine global telecommunications development priorities and place focused attention on addressing the needs of least developed countries (LDCs), landlocked developing countries (LLDCs), and small island developing states (SIDS), ensuring that no country is left behind in digital transformation.

A total of 2,500 delegates from more than 160 countries are participating in the conference. Among the delegations are representatives from the United States, Germany, Türkiye, Russia, France, Israel, Japan, China, Thailand, Switzerland, Greece, Malaysia, Slovakia, and Kazakhstan. Additionally, ministerial and deputy-ministerial delegations from approximately 60 countries are attending, reflecting the event’s high-level international significance.

More than 500 young professionals are also taking part, giving both global and Azerbaijani youth a valuable opportunity to gain exposure to international technology trends, engage in knowledge-sharing, and build future partnerships within the global ICT community.