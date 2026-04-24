ASOLeap Company Limited Announces Official Domain Migration and Office Relocation

ASOLeap Company Limited is pleased to officially announce the migration of its primary domain along with an update to its registered business address, marking a significant milestone in the company’s continued growth and strategic development.

Official Domain Migration

Effective April 11, 2026, the company has transitioned its official website domain from:

Previous domain: asoleap.com

New domain: asoleap.org

This transition reflects ASOLeap’s long-term vision to strengthen its global brand presence and enhance credibility. The new domain aligns more closely with the company’s mission of sustainable growth and international expansion.

Clients and partners are kindly requested to update their records and access all official information and services via the new domain moving forward.

Corporate Address Update

In addition to the domain migration, ASOLeap has officially relocated its business address as follows:

Previous Address:

LK4.3, Son Nam Plaza Urban Area, Pham Ngu Lao Street, Hong Chau Ward, Hung Yen Province, Vietnam

LK4.3, Son Nam Plaza Urban Area, Pham Ngu Lao Street, Hong Chau Ward, Hung Yen Province, Vietnam New Address:

Van Noi Hamlet, Viet Tien Commune, Hung Yen Province, Vietnam

This relocation is part of the company’s effort to optimize operational efficiency, support team expansion, and improve overall service delivery.

Commitment to Clients and Partners

ASOLeap Company Limited confirms that these changes do not affect current operations or service quality. The company continues to provide its full range of services, including:

App Store Optimization (ASO)

User acquisition and app install campaigns

Keyword ranking optimization

Digital marketing and growth solutions

ASOLeap remains committed to delivering high-performance solutions and creating sustainable value for its global clients and partners.

Contact Information

For further inquiries or support, please visit the official website at the new domain or contact the company through its existing communication channels.

ASOLeap Company Limited sincerely appreciates the continued trust and support from its clients and partners, and looks forward to achieving new milestones together in the future.

Article on the Domain Migration Information on ASOLeap’s Website:

https://asoleap.org/domain-migration-announcement-from-asoleap-com-to-asoleap-org

https://asoleap.org/asoleap-announces-official-company-address-relocation