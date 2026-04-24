From Next-Generation Mobility to Global Expansion: iCAUR Demonstrated Its Vision at Beijing Auto Show 2026

Beijing, China – [April 24th, 2026] – The Beijing Auto Show 2026, which opened on April 24, marked a key moment for iCAUR as the brand presented two major highlights: the ROBOX concept car and the right-hand-drive (RHD) version of the V27. Both were presented by Dr. Su Jun, CEO of iCAUR.

The ROBOX concept car represents iCAUR’s exploration of future mobility. Named from a combination of “ROBOT” and “BOX,” it adopts a future-classic design philosophy, combining timeless proportions with forward-looking design elements. It introduces a new design language that merges a streamlined OneBox silhouette with a high-clearance structure, balancing aerodynamic efficiency with off-road capability. Distinctive features such as split round and rectangular lighting, clean modular surfaces, and a reimagined cabin space create a clear technological identity.

Alongside it, the right-hand-drive V27 reflects iCAUR’s ongoing global expansion. The left-hand-drive version of the V27, positioned as a new energy boxy vehicle with classic design, has already gained strong market response in China and the Middle East. Its combination of distinctive styling and practical capability has contributed to its growing recognition among users in these markets.

Developed as a global model, the V27 meets five-star safety standards in both China and Europe while adapting to the requirements of right-hand-drive markets. Its introduction supports the brand’s expansion across Southeast Asia and Oceania, where diverse driving environments and user needs require localized solutions. The model reflects iCAUR’s ability to translate global standards into practical, market-relevant products.

Beyond its product lineup, iCAUR continues to build a global user ecosystem. In partnership with China National Geographic, the brand is launching “The Grand Tour,” a global exploration program designed to connect users with diverse landscapes and cultural experiences.

At the same time, reflecting the idea that each iCAUR is unique, the second season of the iCAUR Player Carnival invites users worldwide to participate in co-creation through vehicle customization projects, with selected works to be showcased at the SEMA Show. A wide range of customized versions of the V23 and V27 will also be displayed at the booth, highlighting the brand’s approach to personalization and user-driven design.

At the exhibition booth, the AiMOGA Robotics was featured as an interactive element, demonstrating iCAUR’s exploration of intelligent technologies beyond the vehicle. Through real-time interaction and scenario-based applications, it reflects the integration of mobility, AI, and user experience.

As iCAUR expands its presence across more than 40 countries and regions, supported by a growing network of global partners, the Beijing Auto Show marks another step in the brand’s global development.

About iCAUR

iCAUR is a new-energy vehicle brand created for global users, rooted in the philosophy that “Classic Never Fades.” By integrating timeless design with advanced technology and global standards, iCAUR aims to become the first choice for users seeking a new-energy SUV with enduring character and versatile capability.