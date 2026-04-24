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Bluesky Updates App To Support Higher Quality Photos And Carousel Display

ByJolyen

Apr 24, 2026

Bluesky Updates App To Support Higher Quality Photos And Carousel Display

Bluesky has released version 1.121 of its app, introducing higher image upload limits and improved display features as it expands support for photo sharing.

Increased Image Size And Resolution

The update raises the maximum upload size for photos from 1MB to 2MB. It also increases rendering resolution, allowing images to display at up to 4000 pixels, compared to the previous 2000-pixel limit. These changes adjust how images appear in posts, with a focus on higher clarity and detail.

New Carousel Display For Photos

Bluesky has replaced its previous image grid layout with a swipeable carousel. The new format supports mixed aspect ratios without cropping, enabling users to view images in their original proportions. Early user feedback indicates that some would prefer having the option to choose between the grid and carousel formats.

Positioning Against Competing Platforms

The updates align Bluesky more closely with features offered by other social platforms, including X and Threads. Threads gained attention for its photo-sharing capabilities, particularly its support for varied aspect ratios and carousel-based presentation, which allows larger images to be split for viewing.

Threads continues to support larger image sizes than Bluesky, although the exact limits are not specified in its documentation. Its design approach has also led developers to create tools that assist users in formatting panoramic images for posting on the platform.

Featured image credits: Heute.at

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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