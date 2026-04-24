Meta Plans 10% Workforce Reduction Affecting 8,000 Employees Amid Cost And Investment Shifts

Meta is preparing to cut 10% of its workforce, equal to about 8,000 employees, while also pausing hiring for 6,000 currently open roles, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Layoff Timeline And Internal Communication

An internal memo sent to employees on Thursday, reviewed by Bloomberg, stated that the layoffs will begin on May 20. Earlier reporting from Reuters had indicated that the company was planning broad job cuts.

In the memo, Janelle Gale said the reductions are part of efforts to improve operational efficiency and to balance spending priorities. She noted that the decision will result in the departure of employees who have contributed to the company.

Hiring Freeze And Workforce Adjustments

Alongside the layoffs, Meta will not fill approximately 6,000 open positions. This adjustment reduces both current staffing levels and planned hiring, signaling a shift in workforce planning as the company reassesses its cost structure.

Investment Pressures And Strategic Spending

Meta has committed significant financial resources to its metaverse initiatives, with spending reaching tens of billions of dollars. At the same time, the company has increased investment in artificial intelligence to remain competitive in the sector. Earlier this month, Meta introduced an updated AI product, Muse Spark, reflecting its focus on advancing AI capabilities.

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