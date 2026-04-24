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OpenAI Releases GPT-5.5 With Expanded Capabilities And Focus On Agentic Computing

ByJolyen

Apr 24, 2026

OpenAI Releases GPT-5.5 With Expanded Capabilities And Focus On Agentic Computing

OpenAI has launched GPT-5.5, describing it as its most advanced and intuitive model to date, with improvements across enterprise, research, and computing tasks, while positioning the release as part of its progress toward a unified “super app.”

Model Advancements And Performance Gains

During a briefing with journalists, Greg Brockman said the model represents a step toward more agent-driven and intuitive computing systems. He noted that GPT-5.5 operates with improved efficiency, delivering stronger reasoning while using fewer tokens compared to earlier versions such as GPT-5.4. According to OpenAI, the model shows higher performance across multiple benchmarks when compared with its predecessors and competing systems, including Gemini 3.1 Pro from Google and Claude Opus 4.5 from Anthropic.

Role In Super App Development

Brockman said the release also supports the company’s broader effort to build a multi-purpose application that combines tools such as ChatGPT, Codex, and an AI-powered browser into a single system. He and Sam Altman have previously outlined plans for such a platform, aimed at serving enterprise and general users. Similar concepts have been discussed by Elon Musk, who has stated intentions to expand X into a comparable multi-function application.

Release Cadence And Development Outlook

OpenAI has maintained a rapid release schedule, with a prior model launched one month earlier, as well as additional releases in December and November. Jakub Pachocki said the company expects continued progress, noting that improvements are occurring at an increasing pace, with both short-term and medium-term advancements anticipated.

Applications Across Enterprise And Research

OpenAI said GPT-5.5 is designed to support a wide range of use cases, including agentic coding, enterprise knowledge work, mathematics, and scientific research. Mark Chen stated that the model demonstrates improved ability in handling computer-based workflows and technical research tasks. He added that the system could assist scientists in advancing their work and contribute to areas such as drug discovery.

Cybersecurity Context And Industry Comparisons

Questions during the briefing referenced Mythos, a cybersecurity-focused system from Anthropic that has recently faced scrutiny following reports of unauthorized access. Mia Glaese said GPT-5.5 will influence how OpenAI approaches digital defense, emphasizing the company’s existing framework for deploying models with safety considerations.

Availability And Deployment

OpenAI stated that GPT-5.5 became widely available starting Thursday. The model is rolling out to Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise users within ChatGPT, while a GPT-5.5 Pro version is being deployed to Pro, Business, and Enterprise tiers.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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