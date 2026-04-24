Sean Plankey Withdraws Nomination To Lead CISA Leaving Agency Without Permanent Director

Sean Plankey has asked to withdraw his nomination to lead the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, leaving the agency without a confirmed director and extending uncertainty over its leadership.

Withdrawal Request And Senate Deadlock

In a letter sent to the White House on Wednesday, Plankey requested that the White House withdraw his nomination, citing delays in the Senate confirmation process. He stated that it had “become clear” he would not secure approval, more than a year after his initial nomination.

Reports from The New York Times and Politico indicated that Plankey lacked sufficient support to reach a majority vote. Rick Scott was identified as blocking the nomination over a Coast Guard contract issue unrelated to cybersecurity. Plankey previously served as a senior adviser to Coast Guard leadership.

Interim Leadership At CISA

Nick Andersen has been serving as acting director since February, following the departure of Madhu Gottumukkala. Gottumukkala had been appointed in May 2025 to lead the agency on an interim basis but left less than a year later after a period described as turbulent.

Agency Role And Operational Challenges

CISA is responsible for cybersecurity defense and infrastructure protection across the civilian federal government. The agency has faced operational strain over the past year, including multiple government shutdowns, furloughs, and reductions in budget and staffing directed by the administration. These challenges have occurred alongside ongoing cyberattacks targeting the United States and allied nations.

Budget Proposal And Policy Disputes

Earlier this month, the administration of Donald Trump proposed cutting more than $700 million from CISA’s budget. Officials linked the proposed reduction to claims that the agency had engaged in censorship, referencing its work countering election misinformation during the 2020 presidential election.

A White House spokesperson did not confirm whether Plankey’s request to withdraw has been accepted and did not identify a replacement nominee for the position.

Featured image credits: Get Course Australia

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