LUXEED V9 Leads Star Lineup at Beijing Auto Show 6, Redefining Intelligent Premium Driving Pleasure

Beijing Auto Show officially kicked off with a grand opening, where LUXEED made a stunning appearance with its full lineup of flagship models and innovative achievements. The brand’s strategic MPV, the LUXEED V9, celebrated its premiere as a centerpiece of the show, fully demonstrating LUXEED’s robust product strength and ambition for global expansion.

The LUXEED V9, a strategic flagship MPV, made its premiere and emerged as a highlight of the auto show. Featuring a versatile layout embodying “Boundless Space and Grandeur”, it redefines the premium mobile space. The second-row seats support multi-mode adjustments, including 45-degree welcome mode, 90-degree viewing mode, and 180-degree rotation, enabling a face-to-face configuration with the third-row seats. The interior layout delivers exceptional flexibility with freely adaptable configurations. Crafted with premium Nappa leather equivalent to that used in million-level premium vehicles, the second-row zero-gravity seats come with a Space-Inspired Reclining mode. Paired with a MOFs (metal-organic frameworks) material-equipped healthy cabin, it resets the standard for intelligent premium in the MPV segment.

In terms of performance, the LUXEED V9 is equipped with rear-wheel steering and the Tuling chassis platform. It successfully conquered three extreme challenges in snow tests—mixed ice-snow roads, ice-snow bomb craters, and large ice-snow circles. With ±7-degree rear-wheel steering, it achieves a turning radius of just 5.35 meters, among the smallest in its class, shattering the stereotype of traditional MPVs as cumbersome and prone to deviation, and showcasing formidable driving capabilities.

The refreshed LUXEED R7 also made its debut, delivering an all-new visual experience. Its new exterior color, “Dark Night Purple,” draws inspiration from stellar auroras, offering a deep, lustrous finish that elevates color aesthetics and provides a distinctive choice for users with discerning tastes. The interior introduces a new Orange accent, breaking away from conventional warm palettes to create a warm, comfortable, and vibrant in-car atmosphere.

In addition, Additionally, two customized LUXEED models made a striking appearance, setting a benchmark for personalized expression. The LUXEED R7 edition “Pangu” draws on the majestic spirit of creation and inclusiveness, harmonizing intelligent premium with dynamic driving performance. The new LUXEED S7 “Xuanyuan” edition embodies the pioneering spirit of ancient Chinese civilization, integrating the freehand, minimalist aesthetics of traditional Chinese ink wash painting. Both models highlight profound personalization and inherent customization potential, establishing a new paradigm for automotive customization culture.

At this year’s auto show, the LUXEED booth seamlessly integrates ecological technology and contemporary aesthetics to create an immersive exhibition space anchored by four core interactive zones: an AI photography area that generates personalized driving-scene portraits, capturing futuristic moments of intelligent mobility; a professional racing simulator that faithfully reproduces on-track dynamics for an immersive driving experience; a reaction-testing system that challenges visitors with professional driver-level tests; and an AI intelligent assistant enabling full-scenario in-depth interaction, intuitively showcasing the convenience and efficiency of intelligence technology. Every visitor is invited to experience firsthand the sophisticated appeal of the LUXEED premium brand.

Taking the global stage of Beijing Auto Show as a showcase, LUXEED has initiated global cooperation negotiations, engaging in in-depth discussions with investors worldwide to jointly advance its global development blueprint and accelerate the implementation of its internationalization strategy. This aims to bring the technological prowess and brand appeal of China’s high-end intelligent vehicles to global audiences.

With its remarkable presence at Beijing Auto Show, LUXEED not only delivered an immersive experience for on-site visitors but also showcased the formidable strength of China’s high-end intelligent automotive brand to the global market, writing a new chapter for China’s intelligent manufacturing on the world automotive stage.