UK Surgeon Warns: China Is Scaling Presbyopia Surgery While the West Falls Behind

A leading UK Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon has issued a warning following a series of invited presentations across China: the global centre of ophthalmology may be shifting.

Mr Mfazo Hove, Founder of Blue Fin Vision®, was invited as international faculty to multiple high-volume centres and the ZEISS APAC meeting, where the focus was clear—delivering lens replacement surgery and presbyopia correction at unprecedented scale.

“China is not experimenting,” Mr Hove said. “They are building systems designed to deliver refractive solutions to millions. The West is still largely operating at the level of individual outcomes.”

China faces an estimated 390 million people with presbyopia, with a significant proportion remaining untreated. In response, leading institutions are developing integrated surgical pathways combining advanced diagnostics, standardised decision-making, and high-throughput delivery models.

Mr Hove, who has performed over 57,000 ophthalmic procedures, was invited to share his experience in both laser and lens-based presbyopia correction, including laser eye surgery and cataract surgery, with a focus on patient selection, managing expectations, and addressing residual refractive error.

“The scale is what stands out,” he added. “Not just the volume of patients, but the structure behind it—systems, logistics, and coordination that allow thousands of patients to move through care pathways efficiently.”

He believes this shift has implications for global ophthalmology, including in the UK, where access, efficiency, and consistency remain ongoing challenges.

“This is not about East versus West,” Mr Hove said. “It’s about recognising that the future of ophthalmology will be defined by systems that can deliver safe, predictable outcomes at scale.”

Mr Hove documents his observations and analysis in full in his latest article: https://bluefinvision.com/blog/china-has-solved-scale-the-west-has-not/

About Blue Fin Vision

Blue Fin Vision® is a specialist eye care provider built around a philosophy of precision, accountability, and continuity of care. From initial assessment through surgery and aftercare, every stage remains under the same consultant-led team. The clinic prioritises rigorous measurement, careful patient selection, and in-house management of even complex cases. By controlling every variable, Blue Fin Vision® delivers consistent, high-standard outcomes focused on clarity, confidence, and long-term visual success.

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