Bosley Unveils Bold New Brand Direction and National TV & Digital Campaigns Ahead of Self-Improvement Season

Bosley, The World’s Most Experienced Hair Restoration Expert, today announced the launch of three new national television commercials debuting November. The campaign marks a new era for Bosley as it heads into its busiest season—the fourth and first quarters—when millions of people nationwide are thinking about making positive changes for the year ahead.

“This is self-improvement season,” said Rob Spurrell, CEO of Bosley. “People are focused on looking and feeling their best, and Bosley is here to make that transformation possible in just one visit, one day.”

﻿﻿

Addressing Today’s Challenges

Bosley’s rebrand comes at a time of economic uncertainty, tariffs, and growing competition from low-cost, unregulated overseas clinics. The new campaign directly addresses these realities, reinforcing Bosley’s commitment to safety, convenience, and trusted medical care—all without the risks, time commitment, and poor results often associated with traveling abroad.

One of the campaign’s main educational points is the difference between a Bosley procedure and what patients might find overseas. In the United States, only licensed medical professionals—including physicians and physician assistants—are permitted to perform these permanent surgical procedures. In many other countries, unlicensed technicians carry out much of the work, leading to unpredictable outcomes and safety concerns.

“With Bosley, you don’t need to take a week off work or fly halfway across the world,” said Spurrell. “You can change your life and your hair in just one day at your local Bosley office, in the competent hands of the world’s most experienced team.”

Key Messages in the New Campaign

Bosley’s new creative introduces a fresh, bold look and messaging that reflects the brand’s modern evolution. Each spot highlights Bosley’s new “One Visit. One Day.” tagline, along with several major updates:

– 0% Interest Financing – Patients may pay as little as $99–$150 per month (subject to credit approval).

– Over 500,000 Procedures Performed – More than any other practice in the world.

– Over 40,000 5-Star Reviews – A testament to Bosley’s trusted reputation.

– High-Density VariGraft Technology – Bosley’s newly trademarked technique for full, natural-looking results.

New Creative, From The Trusted Experts

The new campaign builds on Bosley’s world-class legacy while introducing a more contemporary tone—one that emphasizes empowerment, convenience, and confidence.

“Bosley has been a pioneer in hair restoration for more than five decades,” said Andrew Spivak, Senior Vice President of Marketing. “These new commercials and digital assets show that we’re evolving with today’s patient—offering advanced technology, transparent financing, and a modern, convenient experience that matches the life-changing results we deliver.”

Industry-Leading Hair Transplant Solutions

A high-density hair transplant from Bosley is the proven, permanent solution to genetic hair loss. Using Bosley’s trademarked VariGraft technique, Bosley physicians create natural-looking hairlines with maximum coverage—helping patients look and feel like themselves again.

Learn More →

About Bosley

Bosley is The World’s Most Experienced Hair Restoration Expert, having performed over 500,000 procedures and helped millions regain their confidence. With over 70 locations nationwide, Bosley offers surgical and non-surgical solutions including hair transplantation, scalp micropigmentation, PRP therapy, and laser treatments. All procedures are led by licensed physicians and backed by the Bosley Guarantee.

﻿﻿

For more information, visit www.bosley.com or follow @BosleyMedical on social media.