A Revolutionary Solution to Hollywood’s Suffering Business Model

Merging Film Production with Impact Investing

Film production has traditionally operated within a model that prioritizes financial returns over social impact. However, Story Ripples, a pioneering company led by producer Laurie Ashbourne, is changing this paradigm. The company is integrating impact investing, a model that ties financial returns to positive social outcomes, into the movie-making process. This innovative approach provides filmmakers and communities with new opportunities for collaboration and shared financial success, while also addressing critical issues in the film industry, such as lack of diversity, underfunding of independent films, and the disconnect between Hollywood’s philanthropy and its productions.

The Impact Investing Model in Filmmaking

For decades, impact investing has transformed industries such as healthcare, technology, and education, but has been notably absent in the entertainment sector. Story Ripples is filling this gap by ensuring that every film project the company undertakes involves an impact partnership between filmmakers and the communities they aim to portray. By leveraging this model, Story Ripples is creating an ecosystem in which stakeholders, including nonprofits, organizations, and audiences, are directly involved in the production process, and a revenue-sharing model ensures that all parties benefit from the success of the film.

Through the integration of impact investing, Story Ripples is not just producing films; it is reshaping how films are financed and how they can make a lasting difference. This model builds bridges between film creators, investors, and communities, ensuring a holistic and mutually beneficial approach to filmmaking. By doing so, Story Ripples is also mitigating risk for stakeholders by bringing an audience to the production long before it is released. In essence, it offers the appeal of films based on Intellectual Property with the added benefit of doing good.

The Challenges of Traditional Film Production and Business Models

The business side of movie-making has always been complex and fluid. Each film is a unique business venture with varying budgets, financial backing, and distribution models, particularly for independent films. As a result, filmmakers have a difficult time funding films that are not based on well known properties or have legacy studio backing, and consumers get a lot of sequels and reboots of old blockbusters.

This gap is where Story Ripples is making a significant impact. By including organizations and communities throughout the production process and allowing them to share in the revenue, the company is changing the narrative. This method addresses many of the shortfalls facing the film industry and the non-profit sector.

Empowering Independent Filmmakers and Communities

At its core, Story Ripples seeks to empower independent filmmakers by providing them with the tools and partnerships needed to navigate the challenges of film production and funding while making a positive impact. This is especially crucial in an era where many independent films struggle to secure funding or find an audience.

Laurie Ashbourne, the founder and producer of Story Ripples, explains: “Throughout history, films have proven their power to change the world with their stories. However, despite the industry’s philanthropic tendencies, the current structure doesn’t merge that impact with the stories that we tell. Our model opens the door for new opportunities, ensuring that both financial and social outcomes are achieved.”

A Vision for a Sustainable and Inclusive Film Industry

With an increasing demand for authentic, original stories, the Story Ripples approach presents an exciting opportunity for filmmakers to bring their visions to life, while contributing to the larger conversation around social responsibility in entertainment. Through impact investing, Story Ripples is creating a more inclusive and sustainable industry that prioritizes community involvement and social change without sacrificing financial returns. This is not about “soap-box” entertainment; the core directive is to tell good stories that happen to do good in the world. Every film is about something, and the adjacency of that “something” is where Story Ripples creates partnerships that make an impact.

This holistic approach encourages filmmakers to rethink traditional funding sources, while also providing a platform for stories that realistically reflect our world. The company’s impact-driven model also opens new avenues for nonprofits and organizations to get involved in the film industry in meaningful ways, turning their social missions into shared success.





About Story Ripples

Story Ripples is an innovative company based in the United States, founded by producer Laurie Ashbourne. The company is dedicated to integrating impact investing into the filmmaking process, revolutionizing how films are financed and produced. With a focus on creating a synergy between film production and communities. Story Ripples is the impact division of LA Story Studio , an independent film development and production company. Where projects that are produced have an adjacency to social issues in our world today, and we partner with organizations to help those individuals and communities.

