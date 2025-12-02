The Netty Awards Announce the Latest Winners to Watch for 2026

The Netty Awards are proud to spotlight a select group of companies that exemplify innovation, execution, and meaningful industry impact. This year’s Winners to Watch editions represent organizations that did more than win awards; they set new standards within their categories. From digital communication to retail media performance to integrated search systems, each winner demonstrates excellence grounded in strategy, creativity, and measurable outcomes. As part of the Winners to Watch series, these are the brands shaping where the digital landscape is heading next.

Cyberimpact

Cyberimpact is redefining what it means to communicate in the digital age. As one of Canada’s leading email marketing platforms, Cyberimpact makes professional digital communication accessible to organizations of all sizes—from small businesses and nonprofits to municipalities and public institutions. Built with simplicity and compliance at its core, the platform integrates Canada’s Anti-Spam Legislation (CASL) and privacy laws tools directly into its workflow, empowering users to manage consent and permissions with confidence.

What truly sets Cyberimpact apart is its focus on real-world usability and results. The platform’s intuitive drag-and-drop editor, automation capabilities, and deliverability intelligence enable clients to create high-performing campaigns that drive engagement and build trust. Proudly Canadian, Cyberimpact ensures full data sovereignty and provides local bilingual support—offering a rare blend of technology, ethics, and human touch. With over 4,700 organizations relying on its services, Cyberimpact is a Winner to Watch for its commitment to accessible, compliant, and impactful digital communication.

beBOLD Digital

beBOLD Digital is reshaping how brands grow within the rapidly evolving retail media landscape. As a performance-focused digital marketing firm, they specialize in translating behavioral signals, first-party data, and platform-level intelligence into scalable commercial impact. Their expertise in Amazon DSP and retail media allows them to build audience-first systems where segmentation, sequencing, and dynamic creative work together as a unified strategy. Instead of relying on generic retargeting, beBOLD Digital designs remarketing ecosystems that reflect real customer journeys and real intent. It’s a precision model that elevates relevance from a tactical aim to a structural advantage.

Where beBOLD Digital truly stands apart is in its ability to drive measurable, high-quality growth in premium categories. Their award-winning approach to DSP remarketing reframed retargeting from a bottom-funnel efficiency tool into a central engine for revenue lift, repeat purchase behavior, and long-term customer value. By pairing disciplined strategy with operational rigor, they’ve delivered industry-leading results—proving that intelligent remarketing can outperform traditional playbooks by a wide margin. As more brands seek partners who can turn data into dependable performance, beBOLD Digital emerges as a Winner to Watch for its commitment to precision, innovation, and performance-connected growth.

RiseUp

RiseUp has emerged as one of the most consistently high-performing agencies in this year’s awards cycle, demonstrating competitive excellence across SEO, PPC, and cross-platform media. As a global growth partner for e-commerce and digital-first brands, RiseUp builds integrated performance systems that connect technical rigor, narrative-driven creative, and data-led media execution. Their work avoids channel silos in favor of unified architectures that support demand creation, demand capture, and commercial return. By treating organic and paid search as interdependent and creative as a functional layer of performance, RiseUp delivers cohesive strategies that scale across markets.

What sets RiseUp apart is the measurable impact behind their approach. Their award-winning programs for Masters of Mystery and Chummys Bakery delivered major traffic surges, global ranking wins, record revenue months, and significant ROAS improvements driven by SEO-informed PPC and cross-channel sequencing. Their Honoree campaigns across PPC, Global SEO, and Cross-Platform Advertising further proved their ability to engineer outcomes in complex, multi-surface environments. As performance marketing moves toward integrated systems over isolated tactics, RiseUp stands out as a Winner to Watch for its ability to turn connection, consistency, and structured execution into real commercial growth.