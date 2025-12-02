Filip Ziolek and Prof. Lingrui Zhou Uncover The Marketing Advantage You Didn’t Know You Needed

Filip Ziolek Explores Witty Marketing and Customer Behavior with Prof. Lingrui Zhou in Latest Interview

Filip Ziolek — business strategist and bestselling author — expands his FilipZnow interview series with conversations that sit at the intersection of strategy, psychology, and digital transformation. His latest discussion, recorded as an exclusive session for the European Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, features Professor Lingrui Zhou of HKU Business School, The University of Hong Kong, a leading voice in marketing and consumer psychology. Together, they examine the subtle forces shaping how consumers think, choose, and respond to brands in an increasingly complex marketplace.

The interview, now available on Filip’s YouTube channel, delivers insights relevant to executives, marketers, entrepreneurs, and even parents navigating shifting consumer behavior. Prof. Zhou’s research-driven perspective, paired with Filip’s on-the-ground experience advising global brands, makes the conversation a compelling resource for leaders seeking a deeper understanding of what truly drives modern decision-making — and how brands can adapt to stay ahead.

The Underrated Power of Clever Humor

Zhou distills the foundation of her research into one line:

“Clever humor requires the consumer to make some mental connection. The consumer has to get the joke.”

That cognitive “click,” she notes, triggers shifts in how consumers perceive warmth and competence — traits associated with high-performing brands.

Filip pushes the conversation into executive territory with a question many leaders avoid:

“Would it be a danger for a brand to have that humor too smart?”

Zhou’s response is straightforward:

“If the consumers don’t get the joke, then it falls flat.”

The full interview explores the commercial implications of that flatness — subtle, but powerful.

Trust as a Competitive Advantage

Zhou reframes the customer journey through a behavioral lens:

“Your relationship with the consumer is not over when you make that sale. It actually continues far afterwards.”

Her perspective emphasizes the compounding effect of post-sale behavior. In the interview, she outlines how small, context-sensitive actions build — or erode — long-term trust.

What Everyday Decisions Reveal About Consumer Psychology

One of Zhou’s most striking insights comes from her research on caregivers:

“Caregivers often put the needs of their child before themselves.”

What this reveals about consumer decision-making extends far beyond parenting. The interview connects these micro-choices to broader patterns of loyalty, identity, and emotional tradeoffs — patterns relevant to every major brand.

The Hidden Risks of Cultural “Bubbles”

Zhou highlights a blind spot familiar to global leaders:

“Sometimes we’re so in our own little bubble that we can make a joke that comes off wrong.”

For executives overseeing multinational campaigns, her commentary provides a timely reminder: cultural nuance is now a strategic moat.

A Small Habit With Outsized Impact

Zhou offers one actionable habit:

“Taking a pause to actually look around and process what we’re seeing can perhaps generate some information or new ideas.”

Filip reframes it into an executive-friendly principle:

“Stop browsing mindlessly. Freeze the moment and think about it.”

Together, they present a simple discipline for sharper thinking and more intentional leadership.

Watch the Full Interview with Filip Ziolek and Professor Lingrui Zhou.

This preview only scratches the surface.

For leaders shaping the future of marketing, brand strategy, and consumer experience, the full conversation delivers rare clarity.

Discover:

how clever humor shapes consumer perception,

why post-purchase behavior builds trust,

when praising competitors gives you an edge,

what everyday decisions reveal about loyalty,

and how small habits sharpen marketing instincts.

Watch the full discussion with Filip Ziolek and Professor Lingrui Zhou.

Watch the Interview on YouTube

Expert Profiles: Prof. Lingrui Zhou & Filip Ziolek



Lingrui (Ling-Ling) Zhou is an assistant professor at HKU Business School, The University of Hong Kong, where she researches how relationships — between brands and consumers and among consumers themselves — shape perception and decision-making. Her work spans brand-to-brand interactions, brand communication, and consumer-to-consumer dynamics, including interpersonal influence and gift giving.

Filip Ziolek is a business strategist, marketing expert and digital transformation advisor with more than 20 years of experience in digital transformation, e-commerce, and marketing. He has advised organizations across banking, luxury, education, and entertainment, helping leaders navigate technological and market transitions. Through his interview series, FilipZnow, he explores trends in marketing, innovation, and consumer behavior, providing practical frameworks for executives and decision-makers.

Media Contact

Filip Ziolek

Business Strategist, BC INT

Website: www.filipziolek.com

Social Media:

Youtube: www.youtube.com/@FilipZnow

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/filipziolek/