Meet the Setterfrens Introducing Maggie, Rebel, and Bear

Who Are Maggie, Rebel, and Bear? Meet the Setterfrens

Maggie, Rebel, and Bear are three lovable Irish Setters who star in Setterfrens, a growing children’s brand that teaches kindness, courage, empathy, and friendship through the eyes, and hearts, of real dogs. Their stories blend warmth, humor, and life lessons to help children navigate feelings, relationships, and the world around them.

Created by author and founder Gail Bagley, Setterfrens LLC has quickly become a heart-centered storytelling universe inspired by the everyday adventures and personalities of her real-life companions. Maggie, Rebel, and Bear aren’t just characters in a book, they are the emotional anchors of a brand built on love, resilience, and the healing power of dogs.

Maggie: The Sassy Diva with a Heart of Gold

At just three years old, Maggie is the youngest of the trio and the spark of the Setterfrens universe. Playful, stylish, and full of personality, Maggie is often seen rocking her signature pearls and keeping her brothers in line. But beneath the sass is a remarkably sweet, intuitive dog who knows exactly when her family needs comfort.

“Maggie is the fourth Irish Setter I’ve owned, and she’s been with me through thick and thin,” Gail shares. “She has such a caring nature despite her sass, and that’s why she’s such an important character. She teaches kids that kindness and authenticity can coexist beautifully.”

In the Setterfrens stories, Maggie balances humor and heart, helping children learn about sharing, patience, friendship, and staying true to themselves.

Rebel: The Energetic Explorer

Rebel is the adventurous, joy-filled spirit of the Setterfrens crew. Always curious and ready for fun, he inspires children to be brave, explore the world, and try new things, even when it feels a little scary.

“Rebel reminds us that life is meant to be explored,” Gail says. “He brings excitement and encourages others to take chances and make memories.”

In the books, Rebel is the enthusiastic motivator, leading the group into new adventures and helping others overcome their fears with courage and positivity.

Bear: The Loyal Protector

With his gentle soul and strong presence, Bear is the steady, loyal, wise heart of the Setterfrens. He is the quiet comfort, the dog who sits close, listens deeply, and offers emotional strength when it’s needed most.

“Bear is emotionally strong and incredibly loving,” Gail explains. “He shows kids what loyalty looks like, and reminds them they’re never alone.”

In the stories, Bear’s calm wisdom and protective nature help children understand resilience, compassion, and standing up for what’s right.

The Magic of Setterfrens: Real Dogs, Real Lessons, Real Heart

The Setterfrens series is unique because Maggie, Rebel, and Bear aren’t fictional inventions, they reflect the real emotional impact dogs have on our lives. Their stories help children develop empathy, self-confidence, and emotional intelligence.

For Gail, this mission is deeply personal. After facing her own health challenges, her Irish Setters became her daily comfort, her motivation, and her healing. Setterfrens was born from that bond.

“This is about showing that dogs are more than pets,” Gail says. “They’re family. They’re teachers. And Maggie, Rebel, and Bear are my way of passing that love forward.”

Through picture books, games, merch, coffee, and community experiences, Setterfrens is building a safe, heartwarming space for children and families to learn, grow, and connect.

What’s Next for Setterfrens?

The Setterfrens universe is expanding quickly. New books, digital story experiences, branded coffee and tea, plushies, games, and even interactive communication tools using FluentPet are in development. Event experiences, holiday titles, and future multimedia projects are also on the horizon.

As the brand grows, Maggie, Rebel, and Bear continue inspiring children with lessons of kindness, bravery, loyalty, and love, one puppicino at a time.

Join the Setterfrens Family

Follow the journey on Instagram at @setterfrens for updates, behind-the-scenes moments, new releases, and heartwarming stories.

Website: www.setterfren.com

Puppicino Fan Club: www.setterfren.com/fanclub

Gail Bagly Barnes & Noble

Marketplace offerings will be available through the website as new products launch.

Explore, learn, and grow with Maggie, Rebel, and Bear, where loyalty, adventure, and love come together in the most heartwarming way.

