CloakedCare Honored as Best Anonymous Bill Payment Service in the U.S. of 2025

From Service to Support: Why One Veteran Built CloakedCare to Catch Families Before They Fall

In a world where financial struggles are often hidden behind closed doors, many families face the silent crisis of unpaid bills. Whether it’s utilities, rent, medical expenses, or phone bills, many families fall behind despite doing everything “right.” They lie awake at night, wondering how to keep the lights on, feed their children, and avoid shame. The problem is real, pervasive, and growing, but for those who want to help, knowing where to contribute without risking the well-being of others can be just as challenging.

Enter CloakedCare, a platform created to solve this crisis by making it easier for people to help others directly and anonymously. CloakedCare acts as the intermediary, allowing donors to pay bills directly to verified service providers, ensuring that the financial help reaches its intended target without guesswork, and most importantly, without shame.

The founder of CloakedCare, Leighton Clyborn, understands this struggle firsthand. His background as a Marine Corps veteran, along with his personal and professional experiences, shaped his desire to create a platform that protects both the dignity of those asking for help and the trust of those who want to give it. “I’ve seen tough realities up close, both during my time in the Marine Corps and in everyday life,” says Clyborn. “I know how quickly one bill can tip a family into crisis, and I created CloakedCare to give people a private, respectful way to ask for help, while also giving donors a clear, direct way to change someone’s life.”

A New Approach to Giving: Protecting Dignity, Ensuring Transparency

Unlike traditional fundraising platforms where individuals receive donations directly, CloakedCare acts as the intermediary, ensuring funds are sent directly to service providers, such as utility companies, landlords, medical centers, and other essential services. This model eliminates the uncertainty and transparency concerns often associated with personal donation campaigns. By handling the transfer of funds, CloakedCare guarantees that every dollar donated is used exactly as intended.

Clyborn’s approach is rooted in respect for both parties, those in need and those who want to give. “We’re not asking people to put their personal struggles on display. Instead, they can ask for help privately, and donors can see their impact without someone’s story being turned into content,” Clyborn explains. This focus on anonymity and dignity helps create a safe environment for people to request assistance without fear of judgment.

The platform also offers a unique feature: donors can create accounts and earn “impact badges,” which allow them to track the difference they’re making over time. Each badge is a reminder of the real-world change that’s taking place, a family keeping the heat on, a parent staying connected for job interviews, a child able to sleep with the night light. These badges help keep the human side of charity alive, making each donation personal, impactful, and measurable.

Building a Platform for Real People: The Heart Behind CloakedCare

The creation of CloakedCare wasn’t driven by a desire for profit, but by a genuine need to protect those who struggle silently. The platform’s focus is not just on making financial transactions, it’s about preserving the humanity of both the person in need and the donor.

As a husband, parent, brother, and son, Leighton Clyborn has lived through the challenges of financial hardship, and he knows that asking for help can often feel like a loss of dignity. “I’ve seen the effects of people not asking for help because they were too scared, or their pride was too great, or they didn’t think anyone would care,” Clyborn reflects. “That’s why CloakedCare was built: so no one has to turn their hardest moments into public content just to keep the lights on.”

This personal connection to the mission is what sets CloakedCare apart from other platforms. It’s not about metrics, hype, or viral stories, it’s about real human lives, real struggles, and real help. Every feature of the platform has been designed with one simple goal: to make it easier for good people to quietly change someone’s life without expecting anything in return.

How CloakedCare Connects Donors and Service Providers for Direct, Anonymous Support

Using CloakedCare is simple. Individuals who are struggling with bills can post their needs anonymously on the platform. As long as the service provider is legitimate and based in the U.S., individuals can request help with paying a specific bill. Donors can then browse the available bills and contribute directly to the service provider on behalf of the person in need. This direct donation model ensures that the money goes exactly where it’s needed, without the risks associated with traditional fundraising.

CloakedCare’s innovative approach protects the privacy of both the person asking for help and the person offering it by default. While no personal information is shared when posting a bill, the individual requesting help has the option to display their name and provide a brief description of their situation if they choose to do so. Only verified service providers and a network of compassionate donors work together to make a real difference.

Recent Recognition: Best Anonymous Bill Payment Service in the U.S.

CloakedCare’s impactful approach has not gone unnoticed. In November 2025, the platform was named the “Best Anonymous Bill Payment Service in the United States” by Best of Best Awards. This prestigious recognition celebrates CloakedCare’s innovative, compassionate, and transparent service that has redefined how people give and receive help. By providing a platform that protects the dignity of those in need while ensuring full transparency for donors, CloakedCare is setting a new standard in the world of charitable giving.

About CloakedCare

CloakedCare is an innovative platform that allows people to help others by paying real bills directly to verified service providers, ensuring that assistance reaches its intended destination. Created by Marine Corps veteran Leighton Clyborn, CloakedCare was built to address the silent crisis of unpaid bills while protecting the dignity and privacy of those in need.

