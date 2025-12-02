Candy Kittens Set to Acquire UK Snack Brand Graze in Deal with Unilever

Unilever Moves to Sell Under-Performing Food Brands

Candy Kittens, the vegan sweets brand founded by British TV personality Jamie Laing, is set to acquire the UK snack company Graze through a deal involving its parent firm and German packaged goods group Katjes International. The transaction, announced on Monday, is expected to close in the first half of 2026 for an undisclosed amount. The sale reflects Unilever’s ongoing effort to divest under-performing brands and streamline its portfolio.

Unilever said it will concentrate on condiments and other packaged products as part of a plan to “sharpen” its range, noting that this strategy will include “pruning the portfolio where relevant.” The move forms part of a broader turnaround effort led by CEO Fernando Fernandez, who stepped into the role in March.

Graze’s Shift from Online Startup to Unilever Division

Graze was founded in 2005 as an online snack delivery service offering healthy, often nut-based items. The company later expanded into supermarkets and major retailers. Unilever acquired Graze in 2019 for a reported £100m ($132m), but the brand has struggled in recent years as sales declined.

According to Unilever, Graze’s growth potential is “better realised under new ownership” such as Katjes and Candy Kittens, which the firm said have strong experience in consumer goods.

Jamie Laing Says Graze Fits Candy Kittens’ Expansion Plans

Laing said Graze reshaped how UK consumers think about healthier snacking and described the brand as an ideal fit for Candy Kittens’ long-term ambitions. Calling the deal a “massive moment” for his company, Laing wrote online that the shift from dreaming of being acquired by a global corporation to purchasing a business from one marked a major milestone.

Laing is known for his work on the BBC, as well as his roles in Made in Chelsea and Strictly Come Dancing. Candy Kittens, his eco-conscious confectionery brand, sells vegan treats across the UK.

Unilever’s Broader Portfolio Overhaul

The company has been selling several food brands to support its restructuring. Earlier this year, Unilever sold The Vegetarian Butcher and acquired cosmetics companies such as Wild. It is also preparing to spin off its ice cream division, which includes Magnum, Ben & Jerry’s and Walls, as part of its efforts to refocus on personal care and beauty products.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

