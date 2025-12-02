Rufus Helps Lift Amazon’s Black Friday Sales as AI Shopping Surges

Sensor Tower Data Shows Strong Uptake of Amazon’s AI Chatbot

Amazon’s AI shopping assistant, Rufus, saw a sharp rise in use on Black Friday, according to new data from market intelligence firm Sensor Tower. In the U.S., Amazon sessions that used Rufus and resulted in a purchase doubled compared with the previous 30-day average, while non-Rufus purchase sessions rose by 20%. Day-over-day, Rufus-assisted purchase sessions increased by 75%, compared with 35% for purchases made without the chatbot.

Rufus Adoption Outpaces Overall Website Traffic

The data also showed that Amazon sessions involving Rufus grew faster than the company’s total website traffic. Total sessions increased by 20% day-over-day on Black Friday, whereas Rufus-related sessions were up by 35%. Rufus, which Amazon launched in beta in early 2024 before expanding to all U.S. customers later that year, helps shoppers compare products, search for items and receive recommendations.

Broader AI Use Rises Across U.S. Retail Sites

Rufus’ traction reflects wider consumer adoption of AI tools during the holiday shopping period. Adobe Analytics, which tracks more than one trillion visits to U.S. retail websites, reported an 805% year-over-year increase in AI-driven traffic on Black Friday. Shoppers relied on generative AI mainly for electronics, video games, appliances, toys, personal care items and baby products. Adobe found that visitors arriving from an AI service were 38% more likely to make a purchase than those who arrived through other channels.

Record Spending Comes With Mixed Signals

Whether AI directly contributed to the record $11.8 billion spent online in the U.S. on Black Friday remains uncertain. Adobe and Salesforce data indicate that higher prices may have driven the total rather than higher order volumes. Salesforce noted average prices were up 7% year-over-year, while order volumes fell by 1%.

Adoption Slows Compared With 2024 Levels

Sensor Tower’s analysis suggests that consumer spending remained cautious despite increased reliance on mobile apps and retail websites. Amazon and Walmart saw mobile app downloads increase by 24% and 20%, respectively, compared with the previous 30 days. In 2024, those increases were 50% and 75% for the same period. Website visits at both retailers rose by 90% and 100% this year, compared with 95% and 130% in 2024.

Consumers Expect to Use More AI for Holiday Shopping

In a related Adobe survey, 48% of respondents said they have used or plan to use AI tools specifically for their holiday shopping.

Featured image credits: Pexels

