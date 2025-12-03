OpenAI Faces Backlash After App Suggestions in ChatGPT Are Mistaken for Paid Ads

OpenAI has faced user criticism after ChatGPT displayed an unsolicited suggestion for the Peloton app during a conversation, prompting concerns that advertising had appeared inside the paid version of the service, a claim the company later denied.

App suggestion triggers user complaints

The controversy began after Yuchen Jin, co-founder of AI startup Hyperbolic, shared a screenshot on X showing ChatGPT suggesting he connect the Peloton app during an unrelated conversation. Jin said he was a subscriber to ChatGPT’s $200-per-month Pro Plan and questioned why an apparent promotion appeared inside a paid product.

Wow, ChatGPT is already showing ads?



I was just talking with it about Elon on Nikhil’s podcast when out of nowhere it popped up an ad saying, “Find a fitness class, Connect Peloton.” 🤯



Wild. At least match the ad to the topic next time! https://t.co/U4QMmiGbRn pic.twitter.com/s9uREIlB50 — Yuchen Jin (@Yuchenj_UW) December 1, 2025

The post was viewed nearly 462,000 times and reshared and saved hundreds of times. Users responding to the post said they were concerned that advertising may have been introduced into ChatGPT, including for paying customers. One user said they repeatedly received Spotify recommendations despite being an Apple Music subscriber.

OpenAI says placement was not an advertisement

Daniel McAuley, OpenAI’s data lead for ChatGPT, later responded to the post, stating that the Peloton appearance was not an advertisement but “only a suggestion to install Peloton’s app.” He said there was “no financial component” involved in the placement.

McAuley acknowledged that the suggestion was poorly timed and lacked relevance to the conversation. He said OpenAI was iterating on the recommendation system and user experience.

A company spokesperson also told TechCrunch that OpenAI has been testing ways of surfacing apps inside ChatGPT conversations. The spokesperson referred to OpenAI’s October announcement of its app platform, where the company said apps would integrate into conversations naturally and could be discovered either through suggestions or by calling them directly by name.

Users question relevance and intrusiveness

In the example shared by Jin, the conversation shown in the screenshot involved a discussion about a podcast featuring Elon Musk, with xAI as the topic. Health or fitness was not part of the exchange. Users described the Peloton suggestion as distracting and unrelated to the discussion.

Some users also said that even if an app suggestion were relevant, it could still be interpreted as a form of advertising, since it directs users to a commercial product. Others noted that there is no option to disable these app recommendations, raising concerns about how intrusive the feature may feel.

Broader implications for OpenAI’s app strategy

The reaction highlights potential challenges for OpenAI’s plan to integrate third-party apps directly inside ChatGPT as an alternative to traditional app store experiences. User sentiment suggests that unwanted app suggestions could drive some users to competing chatbot platforms if they perceive the feature as promotional.

Currently, ChatGPT app integrations are available to logged-in users outside the European Union, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The feature remains in pilot testing. OpenAI partners with several app providers, including Booking.com, Canva, Coursera, Figma, Expedia, Zillow, and others.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

