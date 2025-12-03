Inc. 5000 Founder Jim Kaveney Launches Unlimited Heart, Uniting Performance Science, Lifestyle Medicine, and Patient Experience to Transform Life With Atrial Fibrillation

Jim Kaveney, an Inc. 5000–recognized entrepreneur, health executive, and award-winning author, has launched Unlimited Heart, a global health and wellbeing company addressing one of modern healthcare’s most persistent blind spots: how people actually live with chronic diagnoses once they leave the clinic.

Unlimited Heart focuses on atrial fibrillation (AF), a condition affecting millions worldwide, where long-term outcomes are shaped not only by medical intervention, but by lifestyle, mindset, emotional regulation, and sustained behavior change. The company’s aim is to support individuals and caregivers in developing the capability, confidence, and structure required to live well over time.

Rather than positioning recovery as something delivered to patients, Unlimited Heart reframes health as a collaborative process—one in which individuals are actively supported to become centers of excellence in their own care, guided by medicine but not defined by diagnosis.

More than ten years ago, as Kaveney founded learning and performance consultancy Alkemy Partners, he was confronting an unexpected personal challenge. While scaling a company, his heart began beating irregularly and persistently fast. He was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation and introduced to a lifelong condition that demanded adaptation, resilience, and sustained self-management.

From that point forward, Kaveney’s entrepreneurial journey and patient journey became tightly intertwined.

“In business, I was building systems to help people perform under pressure,” Kaveney said. “In life, I was learning how to do the same thing—just with much higher personal stakes.”

He experienced periods where his physical health was compromised but mental clarity remained strong, followed by times when emotional strain emerged despite stability in his clinical condition. Rather than viewing these as setbacks, Kaveney began studying the interaction between physiology, psychology, and identity in real time.

“That dynamic exists in every chronic condition,” he said. “We just rarely talk about it, let alone design for it.”

Kaveney founded Alkemy Partners after identifying a structural issue in healthcare and life sciences: organizations invested heavily in technical training, yet underestimated the role of mindset, belief, and emotional regulation in driving real-world performance.

Under his leadership, Alkemy Partners grew rapidly, earning placement on the Inc. 5000 list in 2019 and 2020 as one of the fastest-growing privately held learning and development companies in the United States.

In 2020, Alkemy Partners was acquired by EVERSANA, where Kaveney joined the executive team as Vice President of Training Solutions. From 2020 to 2023, he led the development of global learning strategies designed to improve competency, engagement, and measurable business outcomes across pharmaceutical and healthcare organizations.

During that period, his work increasingly intersected with patient advocacy, the psychology of innovation adoption, and holistic wellness areas that would later inform Unlimited Heart’s operating model.

After years of managing atrial fibrillation including multiple cardiac ablations, a pacemaker implantation, and complex rhythm disturbances Kaveney made a deliberate decision to build again, this time addressing the lived reality of chronic conditions.

Unlimited Heart was founded to combine:

Performance science and mindset training

Evidence-based lifestyle medicine aligned with AF guidelines

Behavioral coaching and habit formation

Digital tools and emerging risk-reduction strategies

Peer support and caregiver inclusion

At the center of Unlimited Heart’s philosophy is a belief that lifestyle modification is the hardest and most important part of chronic care.

“We know what the guidelines say,” Kaveney said. “What’s missing is the infrastructure to help people actually live them.”

Unlimited Heart works to close that gap by focusing on nutrition, physical activity, sleep, stress management, emotional resilience, and healthy relationships while reinforcing agency rather than dependency.

A defining element of Unlimited Heart is its community-driven model, which recognizes that long-term health outcomes are rarely sustained in isolation. The company connects patients and caregivers through shared experience, accountability, and structured support.

Caregivers are explicitly included in the model, reflecting their critical role in lifestyle change, emotional stability, and adherence.

“When people feel seen, supported, and understood, behavior changes,” Kaveney said. “That’s not philosophy that’s observable performance science.”

Kaveney is also the author of “Unlimited Heart: How To Transform Your Pain Into Purpose” (Ideapress, 2024), an award-winning memoir that traces his journey as a cardiac patient and healthcare entrepreneur. The book has received seven national and international book awards and has been recognized for its grounded, practical approach to resilience and meaning.

A former collegiate rower and lifelong fitness enthusiast, Kaveney brings discipline, humility, and an underdog mindset to his work. Whether advising organizations, supporting patients, or speaking on leadership and health, he maintains a consistent focus: aligning heart and mind to unlock possibility.

Unlimited Heart is currently expanding its partnerships and programming globally, working with clinicians, health systems, and innovators who share a commitment to whole-person care and sustainable outcomes.

For Kaveney, the goal is neither disruption nor replacement—but integration.

“The future of healthcare isn’t just smarter technology or better drugs,” he said. “It’s helping people trust their bodies again, rebuild confidence, and actively participate in their own recovery. When that happens, everything else works better.”