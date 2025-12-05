DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Asia-Pacific Business Latest Newsbreak

IndiGo Cancels Over 300 Flights Across India Amid Crew and Operational Disruptions

ByJolyen

Dec 5, 2025

IndiGo Cancels Over 300 Flights Across India Amid Crew and Operational Disruptions

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, has cancelled more than 300 flights since Tuesday, disrupting travel across several of the country’s busiest airports and stranding thousands of passengers nationwide.

Major airports report high numbers of cancellations

The worst disruption has been reported at Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. On Thursday morning, ANI news agency reported 33 IndiGo flight cancellations at Delhi airport, 85 at Mumbai, and 73 at Bengaluru.

IndiGo connects major metropolitan areas with smaller cities and holds more than 60% of India’s domestic aviation market.

Airline cites multiple operational factors

IndiGo said the cancellations were due to a combination of technical glitches, weather conditions, and the impact of new crew rostering rules. The airline said it had made “calibrated adjustments” to its flight schedule until Friday in an effort to stabilise operations.

Passengers shared videos of crowded terminals and delays on social media. Many customers posted complaints on X. Most received a standard response from the airline stating: “Our operations are dependent on several factors, some of which are beyond our control and may impact the schedule.”

Regulator seeks explanation as staffing issues draw scrutiny

India’s aviation regulator is reported to be reviewing the situation and has asked IndiGo to explain the reasons behind the widespread delays and cancellations.

Media reports say that since 1 November, the airline has been facing pilot and cabin crew shortages following the implementation of new Flight Duty Time Limit rules. The new rules restrict flight hours and require additional mandatory rest periods for crew.

The Federation of Indian Pilots said the cancellations “cannot be attributed” to the new duty time regulations, noting that other airlines remain largely unaffected by the changes.

The BBC has contacted IndiGo for comment.

Reputation impact for punctuality-focused carrier

The disruption adds pressure on IndiGo’s reputation for on-time performance, which helped establish the carrier over the past two decades. Its punctuality record has shown strain in recent months.

According to a survey conducted by online community platform LocalCircles, 54% of IndiGo passengers reported facing issues with the airline’s timeliness over the past year.

Featured image credits: TA Gonsalves via Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Musk Says Latest Tesla Software Update Allows Texting While Driving
Dec 5, 2025 Jolyen
Anthropic CEO Addresses AI Bubble Concerns and Warns of Aggressive Risk-Taking
Dec 5, 2025 Jolyen
Apple Announces Retirement of General Counsel Kate Adams and Policy Chief Lisa Jackson
Dec 5, 2025 Jolyen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801