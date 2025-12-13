Texas Licensed Mold Remediation Company Expands Indoor Air Quality Services In Houston

Top Star Air Pros is announcing the expansion of its licensed indoor air quality and mold remediation services in the Houston area. The team offers a full suite of clean-air solutions that are designed to protect families from mold, dust, poor ventilation, and the health risks that can arise from such hazards. With a Texas Mold Remediation Company license (License RCO#1699), the company aims to address the increased demand for improved air quality and home health in the region.

“Indoor air quality matters more than ever in Houston,” said Matt Z., founder of Top Star Air Pros. “Our team provides licensed remediation supported by transparent inspections, helping families make informed decisions about their homes.”

The company provides a wide range of AC mold remediation, air duct cleaning, coil sanitizing, attic insulation, chimney inspections, UV light installation, and dryer vent cleaning services. With the climate in Houston creating ideal conditions for mold growth, thanks to high humidity, heavy rainfall, and year-round conditioning use, licensed remediation and air quality services are essential for homeowners. Otherwise, mold can grow unchecked inside ductwork, AC units, and attics.

Top Star Air Pros warns that preventative maintenance is vital to prevent the spread of mold spores, as well as the buildup of dust, allergens, and other airborne contaminants that can reduce air quality and lead to respiratory health issues. This becomes even more important as the shift into the New Year is likely to bring a change towards warmer and more humid weather with the arrival of spring.

The company aims to provide the help that local homeowners need with transparent, itemized inspections and a two-year warranty on projects involving remediation. Their detailed and clear reports on findings help homeowners make more informed decisions, while the warranty ensures that the team stands behind any work that they do on the home.

As demand for their services grows in the state, the team at Top Star Air Pros encourages homeowners to schedule proactive inspections and cleanings now, before the hottest and most humid months arrive, and they are more likely to be solidly booked.

Homeowners in Texas are encouraged to take a closer look at the Top Star Air Pros website or to get in touch directly with the team to learn more about how they can help.

For more information about Top Star Air Pros, use the contact details below: