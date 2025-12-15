Google Removes Disney Character AI Videos From YouTube After Copyright Warning

Google has removed dozens of AI-generated YouTube videos featuring Disney characters after receiving a cease and desist letter accusing the company of large-scale copyright infringement tied to both content hosting and AI model training.

According to reports from Variety and Deadline, Google took down videos featuring characters such as Deadpool, Moana, Mickey Mouse, and figures from Star Wars as of Friday. The removals came days after Disney sent a cease and desist letter that accused Google of “infringing Disney’s copyrights on a massive scale.”

Disney Targets YouTube Hosting and AI Training

The letter, reviewed by both publications earlier this week, criticized Google for allowing AI-generated videos using Disney intellectual property to remain on YouTube. It also raised concerns about Google’s use of copyrighted material to train AI models, including Veo and Nano Banana.

The complaint extended beyond user-uploaded content, focusing on how copyrighted works may have been incorporated into the development of Google’s generative video and image systems.

Part of a Broader Disney Enforcement Push

The action against Google follows earlier moves by Disney targeting other AI companies. Disney has previously taken action against Character.AI and is currently suing both Hailuo and Midjourney over alleged AI-related copyright infringement involving its characters and properties.

These cases reflect Disney’s efforts to assert control over how its intellectual property is used within generative AI systems and related platforms.

Disney Continues Selective AI Partnerships

Despite the enforcement actions, Disney has not rejected AI-generated content outright. On Friday, the company announced a partnership with OpenAI that will integrate Disney characters into Sora and ChatGPT. The deal also includes plans to bring AI-generated short-form content created with Sora to Disney+.

The agreement indicates that Disney is pursuing a controlled approach to AI use, pairing enforcement actions with approved partnerships that define how its characters and franchises can be used.

