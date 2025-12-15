RecyGlo and Wongpanit Partners with ERTH Ventures To Build Thailand’s First Integrated MRV To Digital Carbon Credits At National Scale

ERTH Ventures today announced a strategic collaboration with RecyGlo and Wongpanit, Thailand’s largest recycling network with over 2,000 branches processing approximately 1.5 million tons of recyclable materials annually. Together, the parties aim to build Thailand’s first end to end system that connects physical waste operations, digital carbon accounting and digital carbon credits on a transparent, verifiable infrastructure.

RecyGlo and Wongpanit signed an MOU to merge digital carbon accounting with physical waste collection. This integration ensures end-to-end data tracking from bin to recycling plant, automating ESG reporting for manufacturers facing new EPR and Net Zero requirements.

Under a new MOU between ERTH and RecyGlo, ERTH will add an AI driven MRV and blockchain timestamping layer on top of this data foundation, allowing high integrity recycling outcomes from Wongpanit’s nationwide operations to be converted into verifiable, traceable digital credits aligned with leading international carbon credit frameworks.

From Waste Data To Verifiable Digital Credits

Through this collaboration, ERTH will work with RecyGlo and Wongpanit to transform verified recycling outputs into globally credible climate assets by leveraging:

End-to-end traceability data from Wongpanit’s 2,000+ branches (Thailand and international) and digital tracking from collection to recycling plant ensure granular audit trails and reduced landfill leakage.

Integrating automated carbon accounting using RecyGlo’s Sana Terra platform with ERTH’s MRV logic and blockchain timestamping infrastructure for issuing, tracking, and providing on-chain proof of origin, ownership, and retirement of carbon and related environmental credits.

“This partnership structurally upgrades Thailand’s circular economy and climate finance,” stated Kendo Intuphuti, Founder and CEO of ERTH Ventures. “RecyGlo provides data, Wongpanit manages national waste flows, and ERTH converts every verified ton into transparent, globally recognizable carbon credits, meeting the increasing demands of sophisticated buyers and regulators.”

RecyGlo’s co-founder and CFO, Okka Phyo Muang:

“Integrating ERTH’s MRV and timestamping with Wongpanit transforms environmental data into high-integrity assets. This partnership links national recycling with transparent digital carbon accounting and verifiable market instruments, positioning Thailand as a regional leader in credible, data-driven climate action and setting a new circular economy standard.”

Governance And Compliance Focus

To support this initiative, the project has established a governance-focused Advisory Board with expertise spanning environmental policy, digital-asset compliance, and cross-border climate markets. Advisors include Tom Duckworth (U.S. industrial climate advocate and philanthropist), Oak Suwanvichit (cross-border family-office advisor, ex-Apple, ex-T-mobile) and Daniel Bertoli (Harvard-trained financial strategist, ex-McKinsey).

“As climate markets mature, the world will rely on digital credits backed by real data and transparent provenance,” said Tom Duckworth. “ERTH, RecyGlo and Wongpanit together are building the credibility layer that enables that future.”

Following successful verification cycles and registry approvals, the collaboration is expected to expand across additional Wongpanit branches and partner networks, paving the way for a scalable, standards aligned circular economy infrastructure anchored in Thailand.