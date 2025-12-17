X Updates Terms to Reassert Ownership of Twitter Trademark

Elon Musk’s social media company X has updated its Terms of Service to explicitly state that it continues to own the “Twitter” trademark, following a trademark filing by a startup that claims the brand was abandoned after the platform was renamed.

Trademark Filing Triggers Response

The update comes after Operation Bluebird, a Virginia-based startup, filed an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office seeking to trademark the term “Twitter.” In a petition submitted on December 2, the startup argued that X had abandoned the Twitter brand when it rebranded the social network as X.

The filing cited a July 23, 2023 post by Musk in which he said the platform would soon “bid adieu to the twitter brand.”

X Files Countersuit

X has disputed that claim and filed a countersuit asserting continued ownership of the Twitter and Tweet trademarks, as well as the bluebird logo. A copy of the filing was shared with TechCrunch by trademark law firm Gerben IP, though it was not yet visible in the PACER court records at the time of publication.

In the filing, X said it retains exclusive rights to the trademarks and related branding, despite the platform’s name change.

Revised Terms of Service

X has also amended its Terms of Service to reinforce its position. The revised terms, which take effect on January 15, 2026, now state that users have no right to use either the X name or the Twitter name, or any related trademarks, logos, domain names, or other brand features, without written permission.

Previously, this section of the terms referred only to X and did not mention Twitter.

Startup’s Actions and Background

Since filing its petition, Operation Bluebird has been collecting sign-ups for a proposed social network at a website called Twitter.new. The effort is led by two lawyers: founder Michael Peroff, based in Illinois, and Stephen Coates, who previously worked as a trademark lawyer at Twitter.

The startup has said it plans to launch a competing service, though its background and actions suggest its focus may be on acquiring the trademark rather than building a rival platform.

Additional Policy Updates

Beyond the trademark language, X’s updated Terms of Service include other changes, such as references related to European Union laws and generated content. The company has also updated its Privacy Policy to add references to age assurance technology.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.