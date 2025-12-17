Corestrat Expands AI Decision Intelligence Stack with “Reasoning Models” to Combat Enterprise Decision Latency

Corestrat, a decision intelligence company based in London, has announced a significant upgrade to its enterprise platform, integrating “Large Reasoning Models” and a proprietary Model Context Protocol designed to accelerate complex financial decision-making. The update to its flagship product, IntelliDecision.ai, targets the growing challenge of “decision latency” in the financial services sector—the critical time lag between data availability and business action.

This technological expansion comes as the company solidifies its market presence in Asia, recently confirming the onboarding of Aditya Birla Capital Limited, one of India’s largest diversified financial services groups, to leverage its predictive risk modeling capabilities.

Addressing the “Decision Latency” Gap

While traditional analytics focus on dashboard reporting, Corestrat’s enhanced stack is engineered to automate the decision loop itself. The company’s new “Reasoning Models” are designed to simulate the logic patterns of experienced credit analysts, allowing the system to weigh multiple scenarios and provide explainable rationales for automated choices. This capability is critical for regulated industries where “black box” AI is often inadmissible due to compliance standards.

Key Platform Enhancements Include:

Large Reasoning Models: Advanced logic layers that move beyond simple prediction to simulate human-like reasoning in credit and risk assessments.

Model Context Protocol: A new orchestration layer that manages how data, rules, and generative AI interactions flow through the decision engine, ensuring consistency across disparate enterprise systems.

The "Foundry" Environment: A rapid prototyping sandbox that allows non-technical teams to build, validate, and deploy complex decision strategies in a fraction of the time typically required by legacy systems.

Strategic Market Growth

The integration of these features follows a period of rapid adoption for the unfunded company. By focusing on a “no-code” architecture, Corestrat has positioned itself to serve legacy financial institutions that need to modernize infrastructure without multi-year digital transformation projects. The company’s platform is now being utilized to power real-time risk engines, fraud detection, and automated lending strategies across multiple geographies, including the UK, India, and Southeast Asia.

About Corestrat

Corestrat.ai is a decision intelligence company headquartered in London with operations across Asia and the Middle East. Through its AI-native platforms—IntelliDecision.ai, GenInsight, and Rule.ai—the company empowers enterprises to transition from reactive data analysis to proactive, automated decision-making. Corestrat’s solutions are designed to integrate seamlessly with existing legacy systems, providing high-speed, explainable AI capabilities for the financial services, logistics, and insurance sectors.