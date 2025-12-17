Wild Roads Motorcycle Tours Reports a Rise in Self-Guided European Motorcycle Tours

Self-guided motorcycle tours are rapidly growing in popularity among UK riders, as more motorcyclists look for greater freedom, flexibility and independence when touring across Europe.

Traditionally, organised motorcycle tours have followed a guided format, with a lead rider setting the pace and daily structure. While this approach continues to appeal to many, an increasing number of riders are now choosing self-guided options that allow them to ride at their own pace while still benefiting from professional planning and local expertise.

According to Wild Roads Motorcycle Tours, a UK-based European touring specialist, demand for self-guided motorcycle tours has risen sharply over the past two seasons, driven by riders seeking a more personalised experience without the logistical burden of planning complex multi-country routes.

“Many riders want the reassurance of a professionally curated route, quality accommodation and reliable logistics — but without feeling locked into a group riding structure,” said Joshua James, founder of Wild Roads Motorcycle Tours. “Self-guided tours give riders the best of both worlds: freedom on the road, backed by expert planning.”

Self-guided motorcycle tours typically include pre-planned daily routes, hotel bookings, ferry or Eurotunnel crossings, and detailed navigation files, while allowing riders to choose their own start times, stops and riding style. This format has proven particularly popular with solo riders, couples, and small groups who prefer flexibility over fixed schedules.

In response to this growing demand, Wild Roads now offers self-guided versions of all its guided motorcycle tours, covering destinations across the UK and Europe, including Spain, France, Italy and the Pyrenees. Each self-guided tour is tailored to the rider’s experience level, ensuring routes are matched to confidence, skill and riding preferences.

The trend reflects a wider shift in motorcycle travel, with riders prioritising meaningful experiences, scenic backroads and personal freedom over rigid itineraries.

As touring continues to evolve, self-guided motorcycle holidays are expected to remain one of the fastest-growing segments of the European motorcycle travel market.

About Wild Roads Motorcycle Tours

Wild Roads Motorcycle Tours is a UK-based specialist creating bespoke, luxury motorcycle adventures across the UK and Europe. Founded by lifelong traveller Joshua James, the company delivers expertly curated routes, exceptional hospitality, and unforgettable riding experiences inspired by Joshua’s global journeys on two wheels.

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.