Gamelade Shakes Up Vietnamese Media Landscape with Bold "Pure Gaming" Manifesto, Challenging Industry Giants

Dec 18, 2025

The landscape of digital media in Vietnam is witnessing a significant disruption this week as Gamelade, a rising editorial platform, formally announces its aggressive entry into the market. Amidst a saturated sector of generalist tech blogs and entertainment sites, Gamelade has captured the attention of the hardcore community with a mission statement that is as simple as it is defiant: to provide 100% pure gaming coverage, stripped of the celebrity gossip and “content dilution” that has plagued the industry.

For years, Vietnamese audiences have grown accustomed to gaming websites that gradually pivot toward general technology, viral social media trends, or showbiz news in a chase for mass-market traffic. Gamelade has declared an official end to this era. In a strategic move that has sparked both discussion and applause across social media, the platform’s editorial direction explicitly distinguishes itself from competitors who dilute their gaming news with irrelevant topics.

Most notably, the brand has taken a thinly veiled stance against established heavyweights in the industry—specifically distinguishing itself from major outlets “containing the letter K,” which are often criticized by the community for becoming a “mixed bag” of tabloids and sensationalism.

Gamelade’s representatives have made it clear that their platform will remain a sanctuary for enthusiasts. Rather than following the trend of generalist aggregation, the site’s coverage focuses strictly on game mechanics, lore deep-dives, eSports tournaments, and honest reviews of AAA and indie titles.

“Gamers in Vietnam are tired of clicking on a purported ‘gaming’ site only to see articles about streamers’ personal dramas or generic phone reviews,” noted a local industry analyst. “Gamelade is capitalizing on this fatigue by offering a laser-focused product. They are telling the audience: ‘We respect your hobby, and we won’t distract you with anything else.'”

The strategy appears to be resonating. Early metrics and social media engagement suggest that Vietnamese gamers are flocking to the site, eager for a platform that prioritizes gaming culture over clickbait. As Gamelade continues its rapid ascent, it challenges the status quo, proving that in a world of “everything-apps” and generalist media, niche integrity remains a powerful market force.

About Gamelade

Gamelade is Vietnam’s premier destination for pure gaming journalism. Dedicated to preserving the integrity of gaming culture, Gamelade provides in-depth news, reviews, and analysis without the distraction of general tech or entertainment gossip.

