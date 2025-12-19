Brighty Launches Cashback Service for Crypto Cards, Offering Up to 1.75% Back

Brighty, the Lithuanian crypto-native digital finance platform tailored for digital nomads and crypto earners in the European Union, announces the launch of its cashback program for VISA and MasterCard cards. The new feature is designed to reward all users, integrating financial incentives into everyday spending across both fiat and crypto.

Brighty is a crypto-native finance app that pairs a robust European financial infrastructure (including European IBAN accounts) with the speed and innovation of blockchain technology. Brighty provides streamlined services including near-instant crypto top-ups and stablecoin yield opportunities, while ensuring 100% compliance.

How Brighty Cashback Works

Brighty introduces an elaborate cashback system that allows for boosted cashback in specific categories. Cashback is available on all of Brighty’s plans: the free One plan, and the paid Plus and Pro plans. Within the Plus and Pro plans, there are tiers of cashback that depend on the user’s earned cashback from the previous month.

Also, Brighty introduces bonus categories, unlocking which depends on a user’s spending: the more cashback one gets, the more categories they have.

How it works in details:

Free cardholders have a 0.5% base cashback rate on every purchase, capped at $20 per month.

For paid Plus plan users ($60 monthly cap), the program allows them to choose a category for boosted cashback at 0.75%. Reaching $30 in monthly cashback unlocks an additional random category and boosts reward within these categories to 1%. Finally, reaching $50 grants one more category for choose, pushing boosted rates up to 1.25%.

Pro plan subscribers ($100 monthly cap) start with two categories of their choice for boosted cashback at 1.25%. Reaching $60 in monthly cashback boosts chosen categories’ rates to 1.5% and adds one random category with the same 1.5% rate. Reaching $80 in a month grants one more category by choice (four categories at all) and 1.75% cashback for boosted categories.

Aside from boosted categories, a basic 0,5% fee applies to all users and purchases.

Real-World Impact for Mobile Professionals

The program particularly benefits users who need to move money across borders frequently. A digital nomad spending $3,000 monthly on travel, coworking, and accommodation could earn up to $525 back over a year on the Pro plan without locking up thousands in platform tokens or navigating complex staking mechanisms.

The dynamic category selection means users can adapt their rewards to their lifestyle. Frequent travellers select travel categories, those who work from home Switch to groceries and utilities. The system adjusts month to month based on actual spending patterns.

To celebrate the program’s introduction, Brighty is offering a special limited-time bonus. From December 16, 2025, up to January 18, 2026, all Brighty customers across all plans will receive a 2x multiplier on their earned cashback percentages. This means customers will temporarily earn up to 1.0% on the One plan, up to 2.5% on the Plus plan, and up to 3.5% on the Pro plan during the promotional period.

“At Brighty, our mission is to seamlessly bridge the best of fiat and crypto worlds. The launch of our intelligent cashback program is a significant step in rewarding our community of digital nomads and crypto enthusiasts. We are making high-yield cashback accessible across all plans, while adding an exciting layer of personalisation through tiered bonus categories.” said Brighty’s Co-Founder and CTO Nick Denisenko.

About Brighty

Brighty is a European digital finance platform that combines the trust of traditional finance with the power of the crypto economy. Its personal finance app provides European IBAN accounts and VISA cards along with custodial crypto accounts and lets customers seamlessly exchange their money, send it, or spend it offline and online. Brighty was built by Revolut’s alumni and executives from leading Swiss banking institutions. The company’s financial services are fully compliant with national and international regulations in the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

For more information, please visit https://brighty.app/en or follow @brightyapp on X.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.