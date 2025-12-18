2025 NYU China–US Startup Competition Concludes with Strong Cross-Border Innovation Momentum

The 2025 NYU China–US Startup Competition concluded at NYU School of Law, bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, industry leaders, and academic representatives from China and the United States. The event showcased eight finalist startups across high-growth sectors, including biotechnology, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and consumer technology, highlighting the expanding role of cross-border innovation in the global entrepreneurial landscape amid AI-driven change.

In opening remarks, speakers described the competition as a bridge between Chinese and American entrepreneurial communities and a globally oriented platform for startup exposure and capital linkage. Clara Solomon of NYU School of Law highlighted interdisciplinary collaboration, Ruixi Fu of the NYU Chinese Law Student Association noted its growing role in international project showcasing, Scarlett Wan of GaGro emphasized founder-focused mentorship, and Lynn Zhang of SMG and Attencity underscored the role of media in amplifying innovation impact.

A central theme of the program was the first panel’s focus on how artificial intelligence is reshaping business expansion in the U.S. market. Panelists discussed AI’s influence on financial risk modeling, strategic consulting, recruitment, educational content delivery, and brand engagement. Their insights showed how AI has evolved from a peripheral technology into a strategic infrastructure, reshaping corporate competitiveness and market dynamics.

While the first panel centered on AI-driven transformation, the second focused on foundations for startup resilience. Speakers highlighted educational challenges, capital structure, product strategy, resource orchestration, and precise positioning as drivers of sustainable growth, emphasizing disciplined execution and strategic foresight. During the remarks session, the founder of Watch Space Inc. said AI supports luxury watch recognition, authentication, and valuation, improving efficiency and transparency, and noted the company is expanding AI-driven services for trading and cross-border transactions.

The final round showcased eight finalist startups across high-growth sectors. Their innovations included precision cancer therapies, an integrated electrochemical lithium processing system, an AI-native skincare platform, an AI-powered higher education marketplace, a narrative technology platform, an AI quant trading workspace, an AI-powered marketing intelligence platform, and organ-targeted siRNA delivery systems. Judges noted strong technological depth, market applicability, and global expansion potential. The awards were presented by Michael Zhao, Co-founder of Q Bay Boston, who encouraged young entrepreneurs to strengthen cross-disciplinary and cross-regional cooperation and engage in global innovation exchanges. Judges concluded that long-term value creation depends on execution discipline, validated business models, and the ability to navigate market uncertainty.

The event concluded by reaffirming its position as a leading platform for China–U.S. entrepreneurial exchange. Meixi Shang, Director of the organizer, NYU Chinese Law Student Association, highlighted the importance of integrating capital, innovation, and global perspectives to strengthen bilateral startup collaboration. Chuyi Wang, Co-founder of Hibee International Consulting Inc., said in an interview that the growing adoption of AI is creating new opportunities for startups by accelerating workflow and reducing entry costs. The program will continue to expand its influence as a catalyst for cross-border innovation, empowering emerging founders to scale globally.

The event was co-hosted by Attencity LLC, a New York–based cross-border marketing and media agency, alongside university alumni organizations, including the Tongji University Alumni Association. The partners supported the competition through media coordination, international outreach, and ecosystem connections, amplifying the visibility of participating startups across China–U.S. innovation networks.