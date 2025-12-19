Transforming the Home Services Growth Model

The home services industry has long faced significant challenges in acquiring quality leads and scaling business operations effectively. Traditional marketing tactics, such as shared or recycled leads and door-to-door sales, are becoming increasingly inefficient and costly. To address these issues, Fax Strive, a North America-based acquisition and growth infrastructure company, has emerged as a pioneering partner, offering a solution designed to help water filtration and home services companies scale their operations more sustainably.

Founded over four years ago, Fax Strive has positioned itself as a system-first alternative to traditional marketing agencies and third-party lead providers. The company’s approach integrates end-to-end customer acquisition, from traffic generation and media buying to backend systems, automation, qualification, booking, and optimization. Fax Strive has already helped over 50 water filtration companies and 30 home renovation businesses replace outdated growth models with modern, scalable acquisition systems.

Addressing the Home Services Industry’s Acquisition Challenges

Many businesses in the home services industry struggle with inefficient lead generation methods that focus on volume over quality. These outdated practices often result in high costs without sustainable growth. Luke Fielden, Co-Founder of Fax Strive, explains, “The companies winning right now are the ones focused on quality, conversion, and long-term scalability, not whoever buys the most leads.”

Rather than focusing solely on selling leads, Fax Strive develops comprehensive acquisition systems that tackle the root causes of growth challenges. While the company does run ads for clients, it prioritizes building strong backend infrastructure such as CRM systems, automation, and follow-up processes. This ensures businesses can efficiently convert demand into booked jobs from the outset. By focusing on system ownership first, companies reduce their reliance on rented traffic and third-party providers.

A Reverse-Engineered Approach to Customer Acquisition

Fax Strive’s acquisition methodology is grounded in a reverse-engineering process. Unlike traditional marketing agencies that simply run ads or manage campaigns, the company works backward from the revenue outcome to develop customized acquisition systems that maximize lead quality and conversion. This unique approach sets Fax Strive apart from other agencies and ensures that businesses have full control over their customer acquisition lifecycle.

Sam Barnes, Head of Media & Acquisition at Fax Strive, explains, “Running ads without infrastructure is like pouring water into a leaking bucket. Our job is to fix the system first, then scale what works.” The company’s strategy allows clients to scale efficiently, with a focus on optimizing each step of the acquisition process before increasing ad spend.

Proven Results in a Competitive Market

Fax Strive’s model has already yielded impressive results for its clients. PurityBay, a water filtration company, generated over $700,000 in new sales within three months by restructuring its acquisition systems. Similarly, Enevive, another client in the home services industry, saw an additional $150,000 in sales within six months. These results were driven by improved automation, backend conversion workflows, and lead quality, rather than by increasing lead volume.

“We don’t sell leads. We build acquisition engines that businesses actually own,” says Tobias Ezekiel, Head of Systems, Automation, & AI at Fax Strive. These tangible outcomes demonstrate the effectiveness of Fax Strive’s system-first approach, which focuses on long-term scalability and sustainable growth.

Deep Specialization in the Water Filtration Industry

Fax Strive has carved out a niche for itself by focusing heavily on the water filtration market. Having served over 50 water filtration companies in the past year, Fax Strive has developed deep insights and expertise that enable it to craft highly effective acquisition systems tailored to the specific needs of these businesses. This level of specialization is unmatched by generalist marketing agencies, allowing Fax Strive to deliver targeted solutions that drive significant revenue.

According to Luke Fielden, “One of the reasons our clients see such fast results is that we specialize in the water filtration industry. We have the pattern recognition and niche saturation that other agencies simply don’t have.”

Embracing Automation and AI for Efficiency

Another key differentiator for Fax Strive is its integration of automation and AI into its acquisition systems. The company uses AI-driven tools to support lead qualification, messaging, and content systems. These technologies improve operational efficiency and reduce dependence on paid traffic over time. AI is also leveraged to streamline follow-up processes, ensuring that leads are nurtured effectively and converted into long-term customers.

“Most home service companies don’t have a lead problem, they have a systems problem,” explains Tobias Ezekiel. “By integrating AI and automation, we ensure that businesses are not just getting leads but actually converting them at a higher rate.”

Looking to the Future

As competition in the home services market continues to grow, Fax Strive plans to expand its acquisition infrastructure model across North America. The company aims to help even more businesses move away from unreliable growth tactics, like shared leads and door-to-door sales, and embrace predictable, scalable customer acquisition systems.

With its proven track record, deep specialization in the water filtration market, and focus on operational efficiency through automation and AI, Fax Strive is poised to lead the way in transforming the customer acquisition landscape for home services businesses.

About Fax Strive

Fax Strive is an acquisition and growth infrastructure company focused on providing systemized customer acquisition solutions to the home services industry. Specializing in water filtration, Fax Strive has worked with over 50 water filtration companies and 30+ home services businesses, helping them transition from outdated lead sources and sales methods to scalable, predictable systems that drive growth. The company prioritizes lead quality, backend infrastructure, and long-term scalability over short-term performance spikes, offering a comprehensive solution for businesses to own their customer acquisition process from start to finish.

Media Contact:

Luke Fielden

Co-Founder, Fax Strive

Email: luke.f@faxstrive.com

Phone: 604-219-6821

Website: Fax Strive

Instagram: @faxstrivemarketing