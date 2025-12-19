Trump Media to merge with fusion energy firm TAE Technologies in deal valued above $6bn

The company behind President Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform has agreed to merge with fusion energy firm TAE Technologies in a transaction valued at more than $6bn (£4.4bn), marking a major expansion beyond social media into nuclear energy. Trump Media & Technology Group and TAE Technologies said the deal would create what they described as one of the first publicly traded fusion energy companies.

Structure and timeline of the merger

Trump Media & Technology Group and TAE Technologies announced the agreement in a joint statement on Thursday. Under the terms of the merger, both companies will hold equal 50% ownership once the transaction is completed. The deal is expected to close by mid-2026, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

The combined company will be governed by a nine-member board. Trump Media chief executive Devin Nunes will serve as co-chief executive, alongside leadership from TAE Technologies. Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, will also sit on the board.

Fusion energy plans

Fusion power generates energy from heat produced by nuclear fusion reactions and is widely seen as a potential source of large-scale electricity with limited radioactive byproducts. The joint statement said the merged company plans to begin construction of what it described as the world’s first utility-scale fusion power plant next year, with additional facilities planned later.

TAE Technologies develops systems related to energy storage and power delivery for batteries and electric vehicles. Through its TAE Life Sciences unit, the company also works on technologies and pharmaceutical treatments for cancer.

Financial commitments and funding

As part of the agreement, Trump Media will provide up to $200m (£149m) in cash to TAE Technologies at the completion of the deal. A further $100m (£74.7m) will become available once the transaction has been formally registered.

The companies said TAE Technologies has raised more than $1.3bn from investors, including Google and Goldman Sachs.

Executive comments and market context

Nunes said the merger would allow Trump Media to support the commercial development of fusion energy by providing capital and access to public markets. He described fusion as a major technological advance and said the company aimed to support long-term US energy leadership.

Interest in nuclear energy has increased as electricity demand rises, particularly from AI data centres. Utilities and governments have been looking at restarting closed reactors, expanding existing facilities, and developing small modular reactors to meet future demand.

Trump Media’s financial position

Trump Media primarily earns revenue from advertising on the Truth Social platform and has reported losses since its launch. In the third quarter ending September, the company reported a decline in revenue and a net loss of $54.8m (£40.9m).

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.