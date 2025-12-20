Appily Launches Comprehensive Planning Tool to Combat Rising Stress in College Admissions Process

The college search process, which should be a hunt for possibilities, has increasingly become a source of panic for families drowning in open browser tabs and contradictory advice. In response to this growing crisis, Appily has highlighted the full capabilities of its free planning platform, designed to consolidate the fragmented admissions landscape into a single, transparent resource.

“We help families consolidate the process and clear up the confusion,” explains Emily Niedermaier, managing director of marketing at Appily. “Our platform gives every student a fairer shot at finding their place in higher education.”

The Rising Stress of Uncertainty

Current industry data confirms that the stress is driven by uncertainty. According to the latest annual report on college search trends by Appily’s parent company, EAB, the average student now submits about 8.5 applications—a volume that has risen across all regions. This spike is identified not as a preference for paperwork, but as a stress response: families are hedging their bets against unpredictable outcomes, multiplying fees, essays, and emotional strain.

This anxiety is compounded by conflicting advice from forums, TikToks, and alumni, alongside constantly shifting policies regarding test-optional status, early action versus early decision, demonstrated interest, and superscoring. Furthermore, families find it nearly impossible to calculate a final quote, struggling to determine true costs, merit likelihood, and scholarship impacts.

Consolidating Search, Scholarships, and Direct Admission

Appily streamlines these tasks into one platform. Students can filter schools by major, campus vibe, selectivity, size, and cost to find options that match their specific profile.

For Underclassmen: Ninth and tenth graders can explore majors and compare costs early.

For Seniors: The "Appily Match" feature allows one profile to power real admission and scholarship offers from nearly 200 colleges.

Career Pathways: Through "Appily Serve," students can explore careers, including military pathways.

Through “Appily Serve,” students can explore careers, including military pathways. Scholarships: The platform removes the “scavenger hunt” by matching students to scholarships based on academic and personal interests, with all deadlines monitored in one place.

“Start exploring colleges by what matters most to you,” says Niedermaier. “Create a list with options that match your interests and your academic profile.”

Transparency in an Uneven Market

Appily also addresses a lack of transparency in admissions outcomes. EAB analysis shows that while applications are up, outcomes are uneven: large public and private institutions are seeing enrollment growth, while many smaller institutions—particularly in the Midwest and Northeast—are losing students despite receiving more applications.

To correct mismatched expectations, Appily offers clear GPA bands for admitted students and provides families with a true net price after aid. As a neutral guide leveraging research on millions of students, Appily’s findings have been referenced by national outlets including The New York Times, Forbes, Business Insider, and CNBC.

Expanding Access for First-Generation Students

“The traditional college admission process is a barrier to many students,” notes Niedermaier. “It can especially block kids without an experienced network.”

Appily removes these barriers by organizing information without jargon. Its “College Greenlight” program equips community-based organizations to offer targeted support to first-generation and historically underserved students. To ensure equity, the platform’s planning tools are free, require no inside network, and are fully functional on smartphones for students without computer access.

Taking Back Control

By turning scattered tasks into an actionable plan, Appily helps families replace rumor with data.

“If the system has felt broken, you’re not imagining it,” concludes Niedermaier. “We’re here to help you take back control. Close the extra tabs. Open Appily and replace uncertainty with a plan.”

About Appily

Appily is a comprehensive college planning platform that helps students discover, compare, and apply to colleges. By offering tools for scholarship matching, career exploration, and direct admission, Appily provides transparency and guidance to simplify the path to higher education.