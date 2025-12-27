Demand Surges as Croatia Becomes a Top Bucket List Destination for Luxury Yacht Charters in 2026

Croatia is quickly becoming one of the most in-demand yacht charter destinations in the Mediterranean. With soaring interest from both European and American clients, high demand for large-group charters, and a uniquely diverse fleet, MyCroatianCharter reports many of the best yachts are already booking out for 2026.

Croatia has quietly become one of the most sought-after destinations in the Mediterranean—and it’s now booking out faster than ever. According to MyCroatianCharter, operated by DMA Yachting, interest in Croatia crewed yacht charters has surged, driven by a mix of new demand from American travelers, return bookings from Europe, and a fleet that offers one of the most versatile experiences anywhere in the region.

“In the last five years, Croatia has gone from a completely overlooked market to a bucket list destination,” says Jessica Edmunds, yacht charter broker at MyCroatianCharter . “It offers something unique in the Med: historic towns, clear water, island hopping, beach clubs, quiet coves, UNESCO sites, all within short cruising distances. Clients love how much they can see without long transits.”

One of the key drivers behind this growth is access. Croatia is one of the few places in the Mediterranean where it’s legal to charter a luxury yacht in Croatia for more than 12 guests. That’s opened the market to extended families, milestone celebrations, and groups who want to split costs without sacrificing quality. Croatia yacht charters for more than 12 guests are now among the fastest-booking categories in the region.

And it’s not just the destinations, it’s the yachts themselves. MyCroatianCharter reports strong demand across the full spectrum: from modern catamarans and motorsailers to classic wooden gulets and high-end superyachts. “Every year, we’re impressed by the range,” says John Boullin, yacht charter broker at MyCroatianCharter. “You have everything from brand-new Sunreef 80 catamarans and 30-guest traditional gulets to fully crewed 50-metre superyachts and modern motorsailers. That kind of range means we can match very different types of clients, large groups, families, design-focused travellers, all in the same region.”

﻿﻿

To ensure its clients have first-hand insights into the fleet, MyCroatianCharter sent 15 team members to the latest yacht charter show in Split–one of the largest professional delegations from any agency. “We take this part of our job seriously,” says Boullin. “We don’t just recommend yachts–we evaluate them. Crew is everything, and that’s why we meet them in person. We need to know who they are and what kind of guests they’re right for.”

Each year, the team at MyCroatianCharter selects a handful of standout Croatia luxury charter yachts from the show. These are boats that genuinely impressed and meet the mark for what clients want. These five luxury yachts made the 2026 short list:

MAIA – 174ft Custom | 7 cabins | 12 guests | From €115,000/week

Brand new in 2025, MAIA mixes a sharp ocean-liner profile with a light, Scandinavian interior. Seven cabins, two chefs, a gym with a Pullman, cinema room, and just 70L/h at 11 knots. Built for families, wellness, and efficient cruising.

SEAGULL II – 164ft Uljanik | 6 cabins | 12 guests | From €85,000/week

One-of-a-kind. Originally built in 1952, SEAGULL II is pure old-world luxury with hand-carved interiors, vintage brass, and a two-level master suite. For clients who want history, charm, and a yacht with real soul.

CARMEN – 122ft Aegean | 5 cabins | 10 guests | From €130,000/week

New explorer-style build with a steel hull and spotless modern interior. CARMEN impressed with her flybridge setup—jacuzzi, pop-up cinema, full bar—and efficient cruising range. Big energy potential with serious comfort.

DAWO – 121ft Benetti | 5 cabins | 11 guests | From €168,000/week

A crew with real polish, a chef pulling fresh seafood off the back of the boat, and a 1.7m-deep jacuzzi on the bow. Perfect for both families and friend groups.

RENATA – 133ft Custom | 6 cabins | 12 guests | From €179,000/week

The team’s favorite. RENATA nails the balance of design and experience, private master terrace with jacuzzi, spa-level beach club, and a stunning main saloon. High-end from bow to stern, and already booking fast.

With many yachts already near full capacity for summer 2026, especially in the peak July-August window, MyCroatianCharter is encouraging clients to plan early and book their crewed yacht charter in Croatia as soon as possible before top vessels are gone.