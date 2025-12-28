Stop and Regrow Announces Precision-Medicine Program for Hair Loss Treatment

For more than three decades, Dr. Nettles has focused his medical career on understanding why people lose their hair – and how to intervene earlier and more effectively. As both a clinician and someone who has personally experienced hair loss, he set out to move beyond temporary or “one-size-fits-all” solutions.

“Hair loss is never just about the hair,” said Dr. Ray Nettles, Chief Medical Scientist at Stop and Regrow. “It’s a visible sign of deeper biochemical imbalances. Our goal is to identify those imbalances and correct them, rather than simply masking the symptoms.”

From Personal Challenge to Clinical Focus

Nettles’ interest in hair loss began in childhood, watching his father and older brothers experience androgenetic alopecia. That early exposure led him to study genetics and hereditary hair loss, culminating in academic work on how those traits pass through families.

He later trained and practiced as a hair transplant surgeon and cosmetic dermatologist. He quickly became concerned that transplants, minoxidil, and finasteride-based regimens were only treating the surface problem while leaving the underlying causes untouched.

The Breakthrough: Personalized, Data-Driven Treatment

The Stop and Regrow program is built around the principle that hair loss should be treated at its root – in the blood and biochemistry, not just on the scalp.

Rather than relying solely on standard ingredients or fixed doses, the program uses:

Comprehensive bloodwork to identify hormonal, enzymatic, and nutritional imbalances associated with hair loss

to identify hormonal, enzymatic, and nutritional imbalances associated with hair loss Customized topical formulas , developed in collaboration with pharmacists to enhance scalp penetration and follicle support

, developed in collaboration with pharmacists to enhance scalp penetration and follicle support Targeted oral medications and supplements , with personalised ingredients and dosing adjusted to regulate the key enzymes and hormones which drive genetic hair loss

, with personalised ingredients and dosing adjusted to regulate the key enzymes and hormones which drive genetic hair loss Nutrition and lifestyle guidance to support overall metabolic and scalp health

This information is used to create an individualized protocol aimed at identifying and treating the underlying issues, stopping ongoing hair loss, then supporting regrowth where follicles remain viable.

“Every patient’s biology is different,” Nettles explained. “We design treatment plans from their lab results up, not from a generic playbook.”

A Holistic, Non-Surgical Approach

The program’s holistic model is intended to offer an alternative to surgery, injections, and short-term topical fixes. According to the company, thousands of patients have enrolled and successfully regrown their hair with Stop and Regrow to date.

One such patient, Brandon, began the program in 2019 after years of unsuccessful attempts with conventional products.

“I’d been fighting hair loss for years and nothing made a real difference,” he said. “Within months of starting Stop and Regrow, I saw visible improvement in my crown and hairline. It’s had a big impact on my confidence and my mental health.”

Patients like Eugene and Susie report similar experiences, noting that they were drawn to the program’s emphasis on health, lab data, and non-invasive care over procedures such as scalp injections or transplants.

As with all medical treatments, individual results vary, but these case studies illustrate the type of outcome the program aims to achieve.

Science-Backed Development

The precision-medicine framework behind Stop and Regrow is the product of years of research and clinical iteration. Nettles worked with compounding pharmacists to refine topical formulations designed for absorption and stability, while also studying how enzyme pathways and hormone levels influence genetic hair loss.

Over time, the formulas and dosing protocols have been adjusted based on patient outcomes and evolving lab data, with the goal of improving both speed and quality of regrowth.

Nettles has applied the same methods to his own case, using the program to treat both androgenetic alopecia and immune-mediated alopecia areata.

Industry Recognition

In 2025, Stop and Regrow received the Evergreen Award for “Best Hair Regrowth Program in the USA”, recognizing the company’s work in applying precision medicine to a common but often frustrating condition. The award highlights Stop and Regrow’s individualized, science-based approach as a distinct alternative to conventional hair loss offerings.

“We’re still learning more every year,” Nettles said. “But we’re seeing that when you take the time to understand each person’s chemistry, you can often change the trajectory of their hair – and, in many cases, their overall health.”

Stop and Regrow is a precision-medicine hair loss program founded by physician and medical researcher Dr. Ray Nettles. Built on more than 30 years of research and clinical practice, the program combines detailed bloodwork, personalized topical and oral treatments, and nutrition and lifestyle guidance to address the underlying causes of hair loss. Stop and Regrow has served thousands of patients seeking a customized, non-surgical approach to thinning hair and hair loss.

