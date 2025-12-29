Influencer Isobel Lorna Unveils Timeless Bespoke Dressing Room in South-West London Victorian Home

The Heritage Wardrobe Company has completed a bespoke wardrobe and dressing room installation for influencer Isobel Lorna at her Victorian home in South-West London, delivering a design that respects the property’s original character while introducing subtle modern comforts. Having recently moved into the house, Lorna was keen to celebrate its period features, including decorative coving and traditional skirting, rather than conceal them with contemporary finishes.

The brief called for a refined dressing room that appeared as though it had always formed part of the home, alongside discreet functionality such as a concealed television for relaxed evenings. Following a complimentary home design visit and the company’s fully bespoke design process, the final scheme was developed around classic detailing and carefully considered proportions that align with the home’s Victorian architecture.

Cabinetry from the Tilford and Jubilee collections was selected for their timeless aesthetic and hand-finished detailing. Each element was designed and handcrafted at The Heritage Wardrobe Company’s London headquarters before being installed on site with meticulous care. The wardrobes were hand-painted in the soft neutral shade “White Tie”, chosen to complement the existing architectural features and enhance natural light within the room.

Every aspect of the installation was tailored to the room’s original proportions, ensuring the cabinetry sits naturally within the space while maximising storage. Although the wardrobes form a defining feature, they are intentionally understated, allowing the architecture to remain the focal point.

Behind the heritage-inspired exterior, the wardrobes conceal a highly functional interior. Rich oak melamine provides warmth and contrast, alongside carefully planned hanging rails, soft-close drawers, bespoke shelving, and dedicated compartments for Lorna’s designer wardrobe. A concealed television sits neatly behind closed doors, while an open-fronted shelving stack adds a boutique feel, offering a dedicated display for her handbag collection.

Reflecting on the project, Lorna said: “The team at The Heritage Wardrobe Company were a dream to work with. They completely understood how to make the wardrobes look like they’d always been part of the room — and the hidden TV was the perfect finishing touch.”

The completed scheme demonstrates The Heritage Wardrobe Company’s approach to blending traditional craftsmanship with modern living, resulting in what can be described as influencer Isobel Lorn’s dream dressing room and fitted wardrobes . The installation is also backed by the company’s industry-leading lifetime guarantee.

About The Heritage Wardrobe Company

The Heritage Wardrobe Company designs and handcrafts bespoke fitted wardrobes, walk-in wardrobes, and dressing rooms for British homes. With over 20 years’ experience, all furniture is made in the UK, carefully tailored to each space, and backed by an industry-leading lifetime guarantee.

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.