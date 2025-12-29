DMR News

Spooled Cloud Open-Sources Reliable Webhook Queues and Background Jobs Infrastructure

Dec 29, 2025

Dec 29, 2025

Spooled Cloud has released Spooled, an open-source webhook queue and background job infrastructure designed to help engineering teams deploy and operate reliable background processing systems with less operational overhead.

Background job systems often begin as simple worker processes paired with database tables. As systems scale, teams frequently encounter challenges such as failed webhook deliveries, retry storms during outages, duplicate side effects caused by repeated event submissions, and limited visibility into job execution. These issues can lead to extended debugging cycles and downstream reliability concerns.

Spooled is designed to address these common operational problems by providing core reliability features as part of a single system. The platform includes automatic retries, dead-letter queues (DLQ) to preserve failed jobs for inspection and recovery, and idempotency keys to prevent duplicate processing when the same event is submitted multiple times. For scheduled workloads, Spooled supports cron-based recurring jobs with timezone awareness. It also supports job dependencies, allowing teams to define multi-step workflows where jobs execute only after prerequisite tasks have completed.

Operational visibility is a central component of the system. Spooled includes a web-based dashboard and real-time streaming updates via Server-Sent Events (SSE) and WebSocket connections, enabling engineers to observe job state changes as they occur. This allows teams to quickly determine whether a job is waiting on dependencies, retrying, or has been moved to a dead-letter queue.

The system exposes both REST and gRPC APIs and provides SDKs for Node.js, Python, Go, and PHP, allowing teams to integrate job submission and monitoring into existing services with minimal friction.

Spooled is available as open-source software under the Apache 2.0 license. Documentation and implementation details are publicly accessible, and the project’s source code is hosted on GitHub.

More information about the project is available via Spooled Cloud. The source code is available on GitHub at https://github.com/Spooled-Cloud/spooled-backend.

About Spooled Cloud

Spooled Cloud is the organization behind Spooled, an open-source background job and webhook processing infrastructure focused on reliability, operational visibility, and ease of deployment. The project is developed to support teams building and operating distributed systems that depend on dependable asynchronous processing.

