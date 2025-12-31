American Star Contractor Announces Expansion of Roofing and Construction Services in Westchester

American Star Contractor, a licensed and insured full-service construction company based in Westchester County, New York, has officially announced the expansion of its core service offerings throughout the region. Specializing in roofing, siding, masonry, and general exterior renovations, the company is scaling its local operations to meet the growing demand for high-quality, trustworthy construction services.

The announcement comes amid a surge in property improvements across Westchester, where both residential and commercial clients are seeking reliable contractors with local experience and a strong record of long-term project success. American Star Contractor aims to fill that demand with an expanded team, enhanced service capabilities, and a deeper commitment to transparency, workmanship, and regional compliance.

The company’s owner, Ermir D, stated, “Our goal is to deliver dependable construction solutions that homeowners and property managers can trust for the long term, not just the short term.”

Expansion Reflects Local Market Growth and Demand for Skilled Labor

With Westchester County experiencing continued growth in both residential renovation and commercial property upgrades, American Star Contractor’s expansion addresses a significant gap in the market. Homeowners are increasingly prioritizing long-term exterior repairs over quick fixes, while commercial property owners seek dependable teams that can execute upgrades without compromising operations.

American Star Contractor’s new service capacity includes additional roofing crews, specialized masonry technicians, and expanded project management support, all trained to adhere to the highest local construction standards.

By remaining independently owned and regionally focused, the company retains full control over project quality, communication, and execution. This control ensures that each client, whether a first-time homeowner or a multi-property business owner, receives consistent service, clear expectations, and reliable results.

Announcing Expanded Roofing Services for Residential and Commercial Properties

As part of its regional growth, American Star Contractor is placing greater emphasis on comprehensive roofing services across Westchester. The company now offers full roof replacements, repairs, shingle system upgrades, leak detection, and structural inspections for both residential and commercial properties.

All roofing services are completed using quality materials that meet or exceed local building codes. Crews are trained to assess existing roof conditions, ensure proper underlayment installation, and implement long-term solutions for drainage, insulation, and ventilation. The company’s approach ensures projects are completed to last through Northeast weather patterns and seasonal changes.

With growing concern among property owners about improperly installed or prematurely failing roofs, American Star Contractor’s licensed and insured roofing division provides peace of mind through warranty-backed service and dependable installation techniques.

Exterior Renovation Services Now Include Expanded Siding and Masonry Projects

The newly expanded siding division allows the company to manage a wider range of exterior projects, including siding installation and repair using vinyl, wood, fiber cement, and composite materials. American Star Contractor approaches siding projects with attention to thermal efficiency, moisture management, and architectural alignment.

In masonry, the company is now equipped to handle a greater volume of brickwork, pavers, walkways, and structural concrete projects. This includes restoration of aging masonry, the installation of decorative stonework, and code-compliant retaining walls. All work is executed with a focus on safety, structure, and visual consistency with the property’s design.

The expansion strengthens the company’s ability to manage full-property exterior transformations without relying on subcontractors. This streamlined approach keeps timelines, budgets, and quality standards within direct control.

Expansion Reinforces Focus on Licensed, Insured, and Code-Compliant Construction

One of the key pillars of American Star Contractor’s service model is its dedication to legal compliance, safety, and accountability. The expansion includes enhanced staff training in local building codes and construction safety standards to further minimize risk and maximize value for clients.

The company maintains full insurance coverage, updated contractor licensing, and strong relationships with local building departments. This allows it to secure permits efficiently and complete inspections without delays or penalties, a factor that continues to attract discerning property owners looking to invest wisely in their homes and businesses.

American Star Contractor’s team provides clients with documentation and guidance throughout the permit and inspection process, ensuring each job remains transparent, professional, and fully compliant from day one.

Company Cites Increasing Demand for Transparent, Hands-On Contractors

According to owner Ermir D, the expansion is a direct response to what Westchester County clients are asking for: honest timelines, detailed estimates, and consistent communication.

“Our clients aren’t just looking for someone to do the job. They want a contractor who shows up, explains the process, and makes decisions that protect their property long term,” said Ermir D. “That’s the experience we deliver, and it’s why our clients refer us and keep calling us back.”

This personalized approach, in contrast to high-volume, subcontract-heavy operations, continues to set the company apart in a competitive local market. Clients are kept informed throughout the construction process and have direct access to management if questions arise.

Westchester’s Local Construction Partner: A Long-Term Vision

With its expansion, American Star Contractor has positioned itself as more than a construction company, it is a local partner for property owners seeking integrity, quality, and results.

The company will continue focusing on the Westchester County region to preserve its personal oversight, deep regional knowledge, and commitment to local hiring. By maintaining this strategic focus, American Star Contractor remains agile, accountable, and responsive to the needs of the communities it serves.

Its growth does not signal a shift toward volume or national expansion, but rather a deeper investment in the areas it already knows best, from Scarsdale to White Plains, New Rochelle to Yonkers.

Announcement Signals Continued Commitment to Excellence and Community

American Star Contractor’s latest expansion announcement underscores its ongoing mission to be a trusted name in construction throughout Westchester County. Whether executing a complex commercial exterior project or assisting a homeowner with emergency roof repair, the company remains grounded in its principles of quality work, transparent pricing, and consistent communication.

Clients and interested property owners can learn more about services, request a consultation, or view previous projects by visiting the company’s website.

About American Star Contractor

American Star Contractor is a full-service construction company based in Westchester County, New York. The company specializes in residential and commercial construction services including roofing, siding, masonry, exterior renovations, and general construction. With a focus on craftsmanship, local expertise, and client transparency, American Star Contractor has become a trusted name in high-quality construction solutions throughout the region.

