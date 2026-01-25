Heathrow Scraps 100ml Liquids Rule After Completing CT Scanner Rollout

Passengers departing from Heathrow can now carry liquids in containers of up to two litres through security without removing them from their bags, after the airport completed the rollout of new CT scanning technology across all terminals.

New Security Rules Take Effect At Heathrow

Heathrow Airport said passengers can also keep electronic devices such as laptops inside their luggage and no longer need to place liquids in clear plastic bags. The change applies only to flights leaving Heathrow.

The airport said it is now the largest in the world to have fully deployed the high-tech CT scanners across all terminals.

Heathrow Not First To Introduce Higher Liquid Limits

While Heathrow is the largest airport to complete the rollout, it is not the first in the UK to adopt the technology. Gatwick Airport, Edinburgh Airport, and Birmingham Airport have already installed the scanners and increased liquid limits to two litres.

Bristol Airport and Belfast Airport have also raised their limits. At most other UK airports, passengers can keep liquids of up to 100ml in their hand luggage without removing them or using clear plastic bags.

Some airports that already have the new scanners are still waiting for approval from the Department for Transport to lift the 100ml cap.

Scanner Performance And Passenger Experience

A recent report by consumer group Which? found that the sensitivity of the new scanners has led to more manual bag searches at some airports after screening.

Heathrow said the scanners provide clearer images of cabin baggage and can process thousands of passengers per hour while maintaining security standards.

Passengers have been advised to check the security rules at their return airports, as the updated policy applies only to departures from Heathrow.

Delays And Policy Reversals Across The UK

The nationwide rollout of CT scanners has faced repeated delays. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in 2019 that the 100ml rule would be scrapped by the end of 2022, a plan later delayed by the pandemic.

In December 2022, the Conservative government said new scanners would be installed by June 2024 in what was described as a major overhaul of airport security. Then-Transport Secretary Mark Harper said the era of “tiny toiletry” containers was coming to an end.

The June 2024 deadline was not met by the largest airports. Smaller airports that had already lifted the 100ml restriction were later instructed by the government on June 13, 2024 to reinstate it. The European Union also reverted to the 100ml rule in July that year.

Heathrow Investment And Global Context

Heathrow Chief Executive Thomas Woldbye said the £1bn investment in security upgrades would allow passengers to spend less time preparing for screening.

Among the world’s 10 busiest airports, Heathrow is currently the only one that has removed the 100ml liquid restriction on international departures.

Government And Industry Response

A Department for Transport spokesperson said Heathrow is the latest airport to complete the installation of next-generation security equipment and that airports are responsible for installing and operating the scanners.

The spokesperson added that passengers should continue to assume the 100ml rule applies unless advised otherwise by their departure airport.

The Advantage Travel Partnership said differing timelines across airports have caused confusion for travellers. Chief Executive Julia Lo Bue-Said said clearer coordination between airports and the government is needed to avoid disruption.

Featured image credits: Live and Let’s Fly

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.