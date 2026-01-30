Validfor Launches Agentic Digital Validation Platform Delivering Four-Week Go-Lives for Pharma

Validfor, an EU-based B2B SaaS company focused on life sciences compliance, is excited to announce the launch of its Agentic Digital Validation Platform, built to modernize validation lifecycle management (VLM) and computerized system validation (CSV), while also supporting a broad range of GxP validation disciplines including commissioning and qualification (CQV), process validation, cleaning validation, equipment and facility qualification, and other regulated validation activities across pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device organizations.

Pharmaceutical organizations are accelerating digital transformation while managing increasing system complexity, more frequent change cycles, and higher expectations for traceability and data integrity. Traditional CSV validation approaches built around spreadsheets, static documents, and manual approvals can slow execution, introduce inconsistency, and reduce visibility into operational risk. Validfor is designed to help regulated teams shift from document-centered validation to continuous lifecycle control.

The Validfor platform manages structured workflows across requirements, risk, design, test execution, deviations, change control, and periodic review. Instead of relying on retrospective reporting, Validfor connects validation objects in a single system of record to support real-time traceability across the validation lifecycle. The platform is designed to support compliance requirements commonly applied in life sciences, including FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and EU Annex 11 expectations, alongside GAMP5, ALCOA+, and CSA-aligned practices.

“True digital validation goes beyond uploading PDFs. It delivers automation, end-to-end traceability, and real-time audit readiness,” said Ugur Metinol, Co-Founder and COO of Validfor.

Validfor is built for cross-functional stakeholders responsible for validated systems, including Quality, Compliance, CSV, IT, and digital transformation teams. The platform supports configurable workflows without coding, helping organizations standardize processes across sites and regions while maintaining governance consistency.

“Validation should operate as a living control system, not a document backlog,” said Omer Cimen, CEO and Co-Founder of Validfor. “Validfor is focused on helping teams strengthen control while reducing manual effort across the validation lifecycle.”

According to company-reported results, paying customers have achieved production go-live in as little as four weeks. Validfor also reports measurable outcomes that include a 70 to 90 percent reduction in manual labor and a 75 percent acceleration in validation and review cycles, supported by operational reliability metrics including 99.5 percent or higher uptime and zero churn to date.

Founded in 2025 and headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia, Validfor operates with a distributed international structure designed for regulated, cross-border deployments. The founding team brings nearly 30 years of combined experience in pharma compliance across more than 20 countries.

For more information about Validfor and the Agentic Digital Validation Platform, please visit: https://validfor.com

