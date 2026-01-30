DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Hodgson Law Offices Becomes Official Partner of Spokane Zephyr FC Professional Women’s Soccer Team

ByEthan Lin

Jan 30, 2026

Spokane, WA — July 22, 2025 — Hodgson Law Offices, a trusted leader in family law and divorce representation throughout Spokane County and the Inland Empire region, proudly announces its new partnership as an Official Partner of the Spokane Zephyr FC, the city’s first professional women’s soccer team.

Known for protecting and guiding families through life’s most challenging transitions — including divorce, custody disputes, alimony, and child support — Hodgson Law Offices sees a strong connection between its own mission and the spirit behind Spokane Zephyr FC. The team’s name, “Zephyr,” meaning “wind from the west,” symbolizes strength, resilience, and the power to reshape the landscape, qualities the firm brings to every case it handles.

“At Hodgson Law Offices, we fight for our clients with the same force and resolve the Zephyr brings to the field, resilience and dedication that reshapes lives and futures,” said Mark D. Hodgson, owner and principal attorney at MDH Law. “Just as Spokane Zephyr FC is forging a new path for women’s sports in our community, we help families build new beginnings with strength, fairness, and dignity.”

This partnership reflects Hodgson Law Offices’ enduring support of women’s sports and its belief in the importance of competition and personal growth, values that serve both in courtrooms and on the field. By standing behind Spokane Zephyr FC, the firm underscores its commitment to empowering individuals, strengthening families, and building a vibrant, connected Spokane community.

For more information about Hodgson Law Offices and their family and divorce law services, visit HodgsonLawOffices.com.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Safety Training Seminars Now Offers First-Aid Training Courses Nationally for Pet Owners, Professionals
Jan 31, 2026 Ethan Lin
Hairmedico Reveals How New Targeted Treatments Are Reshaping Hair Restoration Without Surgery
Jan 31, 2026 Ethan Lin
Innovative Design + Build Wins Two National Awards at NARI’s 2026 Ceremony
Jan 30, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801