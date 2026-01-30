Hodgson Law Offices Becomes Official Partner of Spokane Zephyr FC Professional Women’s Soccer Team

Spokane, WA — July 22, 2025 — Hodgson Law Offices, a trusted leader in family law and divorce representation throughout Spokane County and the Inland Empire region, proudly announces its new partnership as an Official Partner of the Spokane Zephyr FC, the city’s first professional women’s soccer team.

Known for protecting and guiding families through life’s most challenging transitions — including divorce, custody disputes, alimony, and child support — Hodgson Law Offices sees a strong connection between its own mission and the spirit behind Spokane Zephyr FC. The team’s name, “Zephyr,” meaning “wind from the west,” symbolizes strength, resilience, and the power to reshape the landscape, qualities the firm brings to every case it handles.

“At Hodgson Law Offices, we fight for our clients with the same force and resolve the Zephyr brings to the field, resilience and dedication that reshapes lives and futures,” said Mark D. Hodgson, owner and principal attorney at MDH Law. “Just as Spokane Zephyr FC is forging a new path for women’s sports in our community, we help families build new beginnings with strength, fairness, and dignity.”

This partnership reflects Hodgson Law Offices’ enduring support of women’s sports and its belief in the importance of competition and personal growth, values that serve both in courtrooms and on the field. By standing behind Spokane Zephyr FC, the firm underscores its commitment to empowering individuals, strengthening families, and building a vibrant, connected Spokane community.

For more information about Hodgson Law Offices and their family and divorce law services, visit HodgsonLawOffices.com.