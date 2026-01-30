DMR News

Innovative Design + Build Wins Two National Awards at NARI’s 2026 Ceremony

ByEthan Lin

Jan 30, 2026

Innovative Design + Build, a luxury home remodeler in Atlanta, GA serving the greater Atlanta metro area, has been recognized with two national awards from the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI). The honors were awarded in the categories of Residential Bath Over $100,000 and Residential Exterior Under $100,000, highlighting excellence in both interior and exterior remodeling projects.

The awards will be officially announced on NARI’s website in February 2026 as part of the organization’s national awards program, which recognizes outstanding craftsmanship, design innovation, and project execution across the residential remodeling industry.

With more than 25 years of experience, Innovative Design + Build has established a reputation for delivering high-end remodeling solutions that combine thoughtful design, technical expertise, and consistent client communication. The company provides a full-service design-build approach, allowing homeowners to move from concept to construction within a single, integrated process.

The award-winning projects reflect the firm’s ability to manage complex renovations while maintaining precise budget control, material selection oversight, and a high level of client involvement. Through the use of in-house designers, experienced trade professionals, and detailed planning tools such as 3D renderings, the company enables clients to visualize and refine their spaces before construction begins.

Innovative Design + Build offers a broad range of remodeling services, including bathroom and kitchen renovations, home additions, basement refinishing, attic conversions, mudroom redesigns, and full-scale residential transformations. Its design-build methodology emphasizes transparency, collaboration, and accountability throughout every phase of a project.

The company’s national recognition from NARI adds to a long list of industry achievements earned over its tenure. These include placements on Remodeling Magazine’s “Big 50” and “Top 550” lists, as well as a strong record of five-star client reviews across major home improvement platforms. Together, these accolades reinforce the firm’s standing within both the Atlanta market and the broader remodeling industry.

Client experience remains a central focus of Innovative Design + Build’s operations. The company maintains ongoing communication during construction and provides a three-year warranty with scheduled follow-up visits after project completion. This long-term support model is designed to ensure quality assurance and client satisfaction well beyond the final walkthrough.

The latest NARI awards reflect the company’s continued commitment to craftsmanship, design excellence, and professional remodeling standards at a national level.

About Innovative Design + Build

Innovative Design + Build is a luxury home remodeling and renovation company based in Atlanta, Georgia, serving the greater metro area. Founded in 2000, the firm specializes in high-end design-build projects, including kitchens, bathrooms, home additions, and full-home renovations. With in-house designers, experienced craftsmen, and a client-focused process, Innovative Design + Build delivers award-winning results backed by long-term warranty support.

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.

Ethan Lin

