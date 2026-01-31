DMR News

Clear Ads Outlines How US Sellers Can Capture $50K in Amazon MCF Savings Across Sales Channels

ByEthan Lin

Jan 31, 2026

LONDON, UK (January 31, 2026) — Amazon advertising agency Clear Ads today published guidance helping US sellers maximize savings under Amazon’s new Multi-Channel Fulfillment Preferred Pricing program, which launched January 15 and offers up to $50,000 in annual FBA credits.

The program provides a 15% discount on MCF outbound fulfillment fees plus $1 FBA credit per MCF unit shipped, capped at 50,000 units annually. Volume tiers range from 5% discount for 1,200-7,000 units to the full 15% for sellers shipping 19,001+ units. Benefits extend up to 12 months or 100,000 units, whichever comes first.

MCF allows sellers to fulfill orders from external channels including TikTok Shop, Walmart Marketplace, and Shopify storefronts using inventory already stored in Amazon warehouses. Unbranded packaging ships at no extra cost, enabling consistent customer experience across platforms.

TikTok Shop generated $26.2 billion in global GMV during the first half of 2025. Walmart extended its MCF surcharge waiver through January 14, 2027. Both developments increase the value of consolidated Amazon fulfillment for multi-channel sellers.

“Sellers running inventory across three platforms now have a reason to consolidate. The math changed on January 15,” said George Reid, Founder of Clear Ads.

Integration apps including WebBee and 4Seller connect inventory systems between platforms. Amazon data shows MCF delivers 97%+ on-time delivery rates, meeting or exceeding platform requirements across major marketplaces.

Clear Ads recommends US sellers audit their multi-channel fulfillment costs and model potential savings under the new pricing structure. The agency offers complimentary 15-minute consultations for brands generating $3M+ in annual revenue.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

