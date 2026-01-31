DMR News

Title Check Launches 24/7 Property Title Monitoring to Protect Homeowners

Jan 31, 2026

Title Check, Australia’s trusted online provider of property title information, has announced the launch of its new 24/7 property title monitoring service. This service is designed to protect homeowners from hidden risks that can impact their property ownership, especially during critical life events such as separation, divorce, or significant changes in personal circumstances.

Many homeowners in Australia are unaware that their property title can change without their knowledge. This includes the lodging of caveats, loans, or third-party interests against the property. These unnoticed changes can leave homeowners exposed to financial risks or legal disputes, often with little warning. Title Check aims to address this gap by offering a monitoring service that tracks changes to property titles in real time, providing homeowners with immediate email alerts about any modifications to their title.

Understanding the Risks of Unseen Title Changes

Jade Elisabeth, Director of Title Check, explained the importance of staying informed about property title changes: “Most people assume that their home title is secure unless they are actively buying or selling. However, many homeowners are surprised to learn that their title can be affected by caveats or loans without any notification. This is particularly dangerous during life changes such as separation or divorce when a former partner might lodge a caveat without the homeowner’s awareness.”

For homeowners undergoing a separation, the risks are heightened. A former partner could potentially register a caveat or other legal interest against the property, restricting the current owner’s ability to sell, refinance, or make other key decisions about the property. Unfortunately, many homeowners do not become aware of these changes until it is too late, leaving them with limited options for recourse.

Joint Tenants vs Tenants in Common: A Critical Difference

Another common issue affecting homeowners is confusion around property ownership structure. In Australia, properties can be held either as joint tenants or tenants in common. This distinction is crucial, particularly when it comes to inheritance and family disputes.

When property is held as joint tenants, the surviving partner automatically inherits the property upon the other’s death. However, when property is held as tenants in common, each party’s share may pass to someone else, potentially causing unintended outcomes. For example, children or third parties may inherit a portion of the property rather than the surviving partner.

Jade Elisabeth emphasized the importance of understanding one’s ownership structure: “This distinction can affect who controls the property if something happens to one of the owners. It’s not just for estate planning, it’s about making sure your home remains in the hands of the people you want it to be.”

Prevention Is Better Than Cure: The Title Check Solution

Title Check’s 24/7 title monitoring service is designed to empower homeowners with early warnings about any changes to their property title. By receiving instant email alerts whenever a change is recorded, homeowners can take immediate action to address potential issues before they escalate into costly legal problems.

“We believe that prevention is key,” said Jade Elisabeth. “By using our monitoring service, homeowners can avoid expensive disputes and gain peace of mind knowing that their property title is being watched for any potential risks.”

In addition to the monitoring service, Title Check continues to offer its easy-to-understand property title reports. These reports translate complex legal terminology into plain language, ensuring that homeowners, investors, and legal professionals alike can quickly and easily assess the status of a property title. The service also includes title checks that highlight any potential risks, such as newly registered loans or caveats.

About Title Check

Title Check is Australia’s premier provider of property title information. Specializing in translating complex land registry data into clear, actionable reports, Title Check provides homeowners, investors, and legal professionals with the tools they need to understand their property titles. The company offers a range of services, including instant property title checks, ownership structure verification, and 24/7 title monitoring with email alerts. By focusing on clarity and risk management, Title Check helps Australians protect their most important asset, their home.

For more information, visit titlecheck.com.au.

