NeverStopMoving365 Enters its Second Year of Transforming Youth Fitness In Southern Winchester

NeverStopMoving365 is celebrating two years of launching a franchise in Southern Westchester, bringing accessible, tailored fitness programs to local families, helping children find joy in activity with programs built for every child’s unique needs.

Part coach, educator, mentor, and entrepreneur, Danielle Signore brings a deeply personal commitment to the work she does. Her approach combines years of athletic experience, educational training, and hands-on teaching with a belief that every child deserves an opportunity to thrive through movement.

Founded by Christina Collins, NeverStopMoving365 was created to encourage children of all ages and abilities to develop healthy relationships with exercise, sports, and physical activity. The organization offers a broad range of services, including swim lessons, sports training, after-school enrichment, birthday parties, bike riding lessons, personal training, and fitness events designed to make movement engaging and inclusive.

For Signore, bringing that vision to Southern Westchester represented an opportunity to combine her professional expertise with her passion for teaching.

“I have been working really hard in year two to market and get the word out there of who we are in the Southern Westchester areas,” Signore says. “It is so important to me that people understand that we have so many services that can apply to their family, such as bike, swim, PTA events, personal training sessions, sports tutoring, fitness events, and more.”

That breadth of programming has become a defining characteristic of NeverStopMoving365. Rather than focusing solely on traditional athletics, the organization emphasizes what it calls “physical literacy,” helping children become comfortable, capable, and confident in movement itself.

Signore’s own background reflects that philosophy. Raised in Amityville on Long Island, she attended Adelphi University, where she played on the university’s women’s lacrosse team during two national championship seasons. She later earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education and Health before pursuing a Master’s Degree in Adaptive Physical Education alongside an Advanced Certification in Special Education.

Today, in addition to running NeverStopMoving365 Southern Westchester, Signore works full-time as a physical education and health teacher at Hommocks Middle School in Mamaroneck, New York. Her work there spans health education, adaptive physical education, and athletics coaching, including JV lacrosse, Special Olympics, and varsity soccer programs.

Her educational background, particularly in adaptive physical education and special education, shapes the inclusive environment she works to create through NeverStopMoving365.

“We truly care so much about creating an amazing experience for your children through movement and fun,” she said.

That emphasis on experience over competition has resonated with families seeking alternatives to traditional youth sports environments. Many children thrive in individualized or movement-focused programs that prioritize encouragement, skill-building, and enjoyment over pressure and performance. NeverStopMoving365’s programming reflects that shift, offering flexible services that meet children where they are developmentally and emotionally.

Swimming programs are one example. Signore, who has been a lifeguard since the age of 16, incorporates water safety and swim education into her work both professionally and through NeverStopMoving365. The organization offers swim lessons for children across skill levels, helping participants gain confidence and comfort in the water while staying physically active.

But movement, for Signore, extends beyond athletics alone. Community events, school partnerships, PTA programs, and fitness-based gatherings all play a role in helping families view exercise as a positive and sustainable part of everyday life.

The organization’s programming also reflects a growing awareness among educators and health professionals about the importance of early movement habits. Rather than encouraging specialization in a single sport at a young age, NeverStopMoving365 focuses on exposing children to varied physical experiences that develop coordination, confidence, teamwork, and resilience.

Signore credits the opportunity to lead her own Southern Westchester zone as a transformative step in her own professional journey.

“Teaching is a passion of mine, and I am so thankful Christina gave me the opportunity to be able to own a zone to help me grow in my professional life,” she said.

As NeverStopMoving365 continues expanding throughout New York and surrounding regions, Signore remains focused on strengthening awareness in Southern Westchester while building programs that leave lasting impacts on children and families alike.

For her, success is measured not simply by athletic achievement but by the confidence a child gains when they realize movement can be a source of joy, belonging, and self-belief.